Chris Wallace Swiftly Pulls Brakes On RNC Chair's Biden Vacation Concerns

CNN’s Chris Wallace checked Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel over her criticism of President Joe Biden’s “vacation” time since his administration began in 2021.

Wallace, in an interview that aired on Friday, asked the RNC chair whether former President Donald Trump has a “winning” strategy with his insistence that he “won” the 2020 election.

McDaniel, who once spoke out about “irregularities” with the 2020 election, pivoted to concerns with inflation before taking aim at how Biden spends some of his time away from the White House.

“Go to the grocery store – I don’t know if Joe Biden’s gone to the grocery store because he’s spent 40% of his presidency on vacation,” said McDaniel, citing numbers that the RNC used to criticize the president for “rewarding himself” earlier this year.

Wallace hit back at McDaniel over her remarks as he cited his time covering Ronald Reagan.

“No president is ever on vacation. The job travels with him,” Wallace declared before bringing up one of Trump’s hobbies that he took part in hundreds of times as president.

“And, you know... if we want to do rounds of golf, I think Donald Trump has him beat.”

Trump played golf at his properties at least 289 times during his presidency to the tune of a “tab” that cost $151.5 million, according to a HuffPost analysis in Dec. 2020.

McDaniel later asked Wallace whether he thinks Biden “should skip a vacation” before the host returned back to Trump railing about his 2020 election loss.

“Let me ask you this, Chris. Don’t you think maybe he should skip a vacation once in a while and say, how do I right this ship? He’s not. Maybe don’t go to the beach, Joe! Maybe…,” McDaniel said.

“I think that would have been a much better answer for Donald Trump than to say ‘I won in 2020,’” Wallace replied.

(H/T Mediaite)

Related...