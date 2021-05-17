Chris Watts, convicted of killing his Colorado family, an 'outcast' in prison: report

David Aaro
·2 min read

Chris Watts, a Colorado man serving a life sentence for the 2018 murders of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters, is an outcast in prison, according to reports.

Watts, who spent his 36th birthday in prison on Sunday, is despised by inmates and spends most of his time corresponding with a handful of female penpals, People magazine reported.

"No one wants anything to do with him," a source told the magazine. "He's on the lowest social tier of the entire prison. He's in protective custody because if he's around other inmates, he'd be in real danger. He's an outcast, even among criminals."

MOLLIE TIBBETTS' ACCUSED KILLER TO STAND TRIAL SOON IN IOWA

"He's probably the most hated man in that prison," the source added, "because he killed children. There's a definite pecking order in jail, and someone who hurts or kills kids is at the very bottom."

On Aug. 13, 2018, Watts strangled his wife Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, in their Colorado home. He then took the body and his daughters -- Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, -- to a job site at the oil company he worked for. Prosecutors said Watts smothered his daughters after burying his wife.

Authorities believe he committed the murders because he was having an affair. Watts said he strangled his wife in their bed after he told her their marriage was over and she responded by saying he would never see their children again.

Watts is housed at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin.

FAMILY OF MAN EYED IN ‘WHITEY’ BULGER'S DEATH CALLS FOR HIS RELEASE FROM SOLITARY: ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’

While in prison, Watts has communicated with several penpals -- mostly women – who wrote to him after he was sentenced.

"He'll write his penpals this season, and they're sending him notes, as well," the source told People. "It's literally all he can do at this point."

Last December, the magazine reported that Watts was dreading the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He doesn't like talking about his life before prison but he has said that he used to be a huge fan of Christmas: decorating the house, spending time with family," the source told People. "And he knows 100% that it'll never happen again and that it's his own fault. He's in a hell of his own making."

Recommended Stories

  • Nebraska Dad Arrested in California After Kids, 3 and 5, Found Dead at His Home

    Bellevue Police/GoFundMeAfter a daylong manhunt, police have arrested the Nebraska father of two children who were found dead at his home—after cops visited twice and didn't enter.Adam L. Price was located late Sunday in Pacifica, a 25-hour drive from his Bellevue home. He has not yet been charged, but police have said the children’s death was suspicious.Price’s estranged wife, Mary Nielsen, asked officers in Bellevue to go to the house because their dad was supposed to check in with FaceTime daily while they were visiting for a week—and she had not heard from them since Thursday night.Officers went to Price’s home shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday and again around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning “but did not observe exigent circumstances that would allow them to force entry into the home,” Capt. Andy Jashinske said in statement.Nielsen then called a friend to go check, and that person found 3-year-old Theodore Price and his 5-year-old sister Emily dead, and then called police, the Omaha World Herald reported.The children’s cause of death has not been released.In a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Nielsen posted a heart-wrenching goodbye to her kids.“I’m so sorry to see you two go. You did not deserve this and I love you so very much. I would fight a thousand fights to have you back again,” she wrote.“Heaven gained two beautiful angels and I hope great grandpa was at the gates to greet you. You were the only reasons I survived everything I did and the only reason I am alive. I love you. Til we meet again my sweet babies.”A relative set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. “Emi and Teddy were some of the sweetest most loving children and did not deserve to leave the earth this way,” the post read.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Missing 16-year-old girl found dead on 79th Street Causeway in Miami

    The body of a missing 16-year-old girl was found Sunday night on the 79th Street Causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina in Miami.

  • Human remains discovered near college campus in Dallas identified as missing businessman Alan White

    The 55-year-old was reported missing by his husband when he failed to return home from the gym on October 22, 2020.

  • Witnesses: Man who killed Arkansas woman lured out neighbors

    An Arkansas man who authorities say fatally shot an 87-year-old neighbor was trying to lure residents of his apartment complex outside before someone shot and killed him, according to witnesses. “He was yelling and screaming: ‘You guys get out here, come out here, everyone get out of this building right now,’" Janey Peugh, who lives at the complex, told KFSM television station. Police in Fort Smith, Arkansas, located on the border with Oklahoma, say that after Zachary Arnold, 26, fatally shot Lois Hicks on Saturday morning, he continued to shoot at neighboring apartments with a semi-automatic rifle.

  • Food Network ‘Restaurant Impossible’ Participant Arrested For Cold-Case Murder

    A Columbia, Missouri man who once appeared on the Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible show has been arrested and charged with murder in a four-year-old cold case. Jeffrey McWilliams was arrested Tuesday on charges of second degree murder, first degree robbery, and armed criminal action in relation to the murder of Augustus Roberts in December 2017. The Food […]

  • Bill Gates admits affair with Microsoft employee, denies being forced off Microsoft's board over it

    Melinda French Gates started talking with divorce lawyers in late 2019, not long after The New York Times reported that Bill Gates had more interactions with pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that she had known about, the Times and The Wall Street Journal report. But it was also in late 2019 that Microsoft's board became aware of a letter from a Microsoft engineer who said she had been in a sexual relationship with Bill Gates years earlier, the Journal reported Sunday evening. The couple announced their divorce May 3, after 27 years of marriage. Microsoft board members hired a law firm to investigate the woman's allegations and deemed the relationship inappropriate, and by early 2020 "some board members decided it was no longer suitable for Mr. Gates to sit as a director at the software company he started and led for decades," the Journal reports. "Mr. Gates resigned before the board's investigation was completed and before the full board could make a formal decision on the matter." He had just been re-elected to the board in December 2019, three months before his March 13, 2020, resignation. "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Bill Gates, said in a statement. "Gates' decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier." Melinda Gates had been upset with her future ex-husband on and off for years, including over a sexual harassment settlement Bill Gates had facilitated for the couple's longtime financial adviser, the Times reports. "In some circles, Bill Gates had also developed a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings," and on at least a few occasions he had "pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation." "It is not clear how much Ms. French Gates knew about her husband's behavior or to what degree it contributed to their split," the Times reports. Arnold, the spokeswoman, told the Times "it is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates' divorce." She added, "The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates' divorce are becoming increasingly absurd, and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as 'sources.'" More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't AmericanPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues

  • An elderly Indian woman whose family believed she had died from COVID-19 was moments from being cremated when she opened her eyes and began crying

    The 76-year-old woman shocked her family when she woke up. They believed she had died outside a hospital that was too crowded to treat her.

  • A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after she reportedly dressed as a student and snuck into a Florida high school for more Instagram followers

    Audrey Nicole Francisquini was charged for entering American Senior High School giving out fliers to promote her Instagram account, reports say.

  • Grandview police fatally shoot boy, 17, who was allegedly armed and suicidal

    Lantz Stephenson Jr., 17, of Grandview, died at a hospital.

  • Texas to Pay Teachers $100,000 to Fight COVID Learning Loss in Hard Hit Schools

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. In a move to create educational equity, Texas is set to offer some of its best teachers more than $100,000 annually, rewarding them for work in the state’s poorest schools where COVID-19 has devastated communities resulting in months, […]

  • Student who filmed other males in hostel and JC toilets jailed

    A 19-year-old foreign student studying for his A Levels at a private institution here who took illicit videos of other men was sentenced for his offences on Monday (17 May).

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares What It Was Like Working With Her Husband on '9-1-1'

    The actress has been married to Brian for over seven years.

  • My boyfriend inherited a home and $700K. He pays me $500 monthly rent. Should I ask him for $86K to pay off my condo?

    ‘I am 65 and get a monthly pension of $800 and receive $1,800 Social Security every month. I have no savings, and own two properties.’

  • NFL schedule makers “a little nervous” about scheduling Packers with Aaron Rodgers’ situation

    Uncertainty around whether Aaron Rodgers will play for the Packers in 2021 affected the NFL schedule. The NFL’s scheduling guru, Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz, told Peter King that not knowing whether Rodgers would play had the league concerned about putting the Packers in marquee games. “That got us a little nervous,” Katz told [more]

  • Courtney Love slams Pamela Anderson miniseries for focusing on release of sex tape that 'destroyed my friend Pamela's life'

    "And shame on lily James whoever the f– she is," Love added of the show's star.

  • Bill Gates crafted a public image as a likable, nerdy do-gooder. Office affairs, 'uncomfortable' workplace behavior, and Epstein ties reveal cracks in his facade.

    Gates' image as an amiable, generous philanthropist does not gel with new information on his links to Epstein and dubious office romances.

  • A Long Island CVS employee was arrested after cops found 62 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in his car

    Zachary Honig, 21, reportedly told officials he sold some of the fake vaccination cards to students and planned to give the rest to family and friends.

  • Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student's slaying

    The Mexican national facing trial Monday for the fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student has been portrayed by former President Donald Trump as a criminal who exploited lax immigration laws. Legal experts say ensuring a fair trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the farmhand charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, will be difficult given the extraordinary circumstances of the case. Rivera's arrest inflamed anger over illegal immigration ahead of the midterm elections, with Trump weighing in to declare Rivera guilty almost immediately and Iowa's governor calling him a predator.

  • Tinslee Lewis case under review by insurance investigative unit, Cook Children’s says

    The toddler’s mother says Tinslee’s condition continues to improve, while the hospital says her treatment causes her to suffer.

  • Desperate search continues for missing mother

    Police say Jessica Edwards, 30, was last seen on Monday getting into a car with her friend.