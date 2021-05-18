Chris Watts is an ‘outcast’ in prison after brutal murder of his wife and young kids

Gino Spocchia
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Chris Watts&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

Chris Watts

(REUTERS)

Chris Watts, a Colorado man convicted of murdering his wife and two young children in 2018, is an “outcast” in prison, according to a report.

Watts, who turned 36 on Sunday, is at a maximum security prison in Wisconsin and, according to a regular contact, is an “outcast” among the inmates, and avoided by staff.

"No one wants anything to do with him," a source told People magazine. "He's on the lowest social tier of the entire prison. He's in protective custody because if he's around other inmates, he'd be in real danger. He's an outcast, even among criminals."

"He's probably the most hated man in that prison," added the contact, "because he killed children. There's a definite pecking order in jail, and someone who hurts or kills kids is at the very bottom."

Watts is serving five life sentences for strangling his wife, Shanann Watts, in August 2018, and for smothering daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, as CBS Denver reported at the time.

The judge who sentenced him called it “the most inhumane and vicious crime he had ever seen”, after the bodies were found in an oil tank and shallow grave at an oil site, where he worked.

Authorities said Watts committed the murders because he was having an affair with a co-worker. Shannan was expecting the couple’s third child.

Watts is in frequent contact with a number of women, whom he writes to from prison, according to a source, who told People: "It's literally all he can do at this point”.

