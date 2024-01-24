Chris Young's attorney calls on Tennessee authorities to drop charges against country star

An attorney for chart-topping country music artist Chris Young is calling on state authorities to drop the charges levied against his client after video of the alleged assault on a state agent was released.

Young, 38, was charged Monday night with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on an officer, according to court records filed Tuesday morning.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong, and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place," attorney Bill Ramsey said in a statement. "In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client."

Arrest affidavits filed in the case said Young was approached by Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) agents doing compliance checks at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street. After presenting an ID, the agents scanned it then handed it back to Young, the affidavits said.

Young began asking the agents questions about their actions and started video recording them, the affidavits said. The agents moved on to Dawg House and Young and his friends followed, according to the affidavits.

When the agents tried to leave Dawg House, Young put his hands up as if stopping the agent and "struck me on the shoulder," the affidavit said.

Several angles of the incident at Dawg House were released along with Ramsey's statement. No video from Tin Roof was released.

None of the video released captured any of the argument between Young and the agents.

In one video, Young and several other men are seen walking into Dawg House and stopping to chat with someone sitting at the bar. About eight seconds later, the agents come into frame, walking towards the bar from a back room.

Young turns toward the agents and reaches his hand out toward one agent's arm or shoulder. The agent then shoves Young backwards. He loses his footing, trips over a barstool and falls to the ground.

Young, after getting up from the floor, puts his arms out to his side and starts to back away from the agent. Everyone at the bar stands and his friends are seen getting between Young and the agent.

A second video showing Young from behind picks up at the shoving incident. While the agents are talking to the gathered crowd, another agent comes around the tables, approaching Young.

Young takes a step back and continues to back around the bar while the agents continue to follow him. A glare on the screen makes it difficult to see what happens during Young's arrest.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Chris Young arrest: Lawyer cites video, asks Tennessee to drop charges