"Selling Sunset" Star Chrishell Stause Got Real About Kissing G Flip For The First Time And Thinking She Was Still Straight

And you know she's been dating Australian musician G Flip for a minute now.

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia , Chrishell and G Flip revealed how they first got together romantically.

According to G Flip — who identifies as nonbinary — they and Chrishell shared their first kiss at a party the latter was throwing in February of 2022. "Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip said.

Chrishell added that she "definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party!"

Chrishell also said that she had previously kissed other women, but only her friends — and "more for the guys' reaction."

"I had no issue doing something like that, but in my head I [didn't think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody…" she added.

But Chrishell says that her relationship with G Flip ultimately opened her mind up as to who she's attracted to, and how.

"[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."

