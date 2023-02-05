"Selling Sunset" Star Chrishell Stause Got Real About Kissing G Flip For The First Time And Thinking She Was Still Straight

Recommended Stories
- People
These Home, Beauty, and Fashion Finds from Black-Owned Brands at Nordstrom Are All $55 or Less
Grab top picks from Fear of God, Buttah Skin, Justina Blakeney, and more
- The AV Club
The BBC apologizes for calling Paul Mescal British
As if the UK’s list of heinous crimes against Ireland is not long enough already, now the country is trying to claim Oscar-nominee and Irish golden boy Paul Mescal as their own.
- NBA.com
Hamidou Diallo with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns
Hamidou Diallo (Detroit Pistons) with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns, 02/04/2023
- People
Mathew Knowles Honors Parents for Black History Month: 'My Black Roots Is Where I Find Strength'
Knowles quoted his daughter Beyoncé, writing that his parents inspired other Black people to understand that "nobody can break their souls"
- ABC News Videos
Judge to make decision on Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes
Prosecutors called witnesses to the stand while jurors were not present, claiming Murdaugh murdered his wife and son as a distraction from his alleged financial crimes.
- CBS-Boston
Lindsay Clancy's attorney tells Boston Globe she was overmedicated before children's deaths
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
- Business Insider
Bill Gates says he was surprised at being targeted by COVID-19 conspiracy theorists and 'people were looking for a boogeyman'
Bill Gates has poured billions into researching, developing, and delivering vaccines through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
- People
Anne Wilson Never Sang in Public Until Her Brother's Funeral — and Now, She's a Grammy Nominee
"I just started to cry my eyes out, thinking about how far God's taken me since losing my brother," she says of her best contemporary Christian music album nomination
- Glamour
Noah Cyrus Wore a Confusing Puffer Dress Fans Are Calling ‘Michelin Man Slay’
It's giving chic sleeping bag.
- Consequence of Sound
George R. Robertson, Henry Hurst in Police Academy Films, Dead at 89
The award-winning actor and activist also appeared in 1970's Airport, 1979's Norma Rae, and 1991's JFK. George R. Robertson, Henry Hurst in Police Academy Films, Dead at 89 Abby Jones
- Fox News
Florida fire chief issues heartbreaking message after department loses two members to suicide
Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta issued an emotional video message days after the department lost its second fire medic to suicide during the month of January.
- People
King Charles Changes Style of Social Media Statements That Queen Elizabeth Used — See the Tweak
The King is refreshing the royal family's pages previously used by his mother Queen Elizabeth
- BuzzFeed
Taylor Lautner Revealed The Body Image Issues That He Had Because Of "Twilight"
“What happens when you don’t want to see a gym? You start losing the eight pack. I started having more normal of a body.”
- Women's Health
Selena Gomez Fans Flood Her Makeup-Free, Natural Curl Selfie With All The ❤️s
Selena Gomez posted a makeup-free selfie Instagram photo with her natural curls on display. The singer and actress swears by Bioderma micellar water.
- USA TODAY Sports
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where does Rams-Bengals stand in history?
The Rams' comeback win over the Bengals went down to the wire, but was the game one of the best Super Bowls in NFL history?
- Fox News
NY Republicans blast Democrat governor's housing plan as 'radical' power grab: 'Dangerous precedent'
Republicans in New York are pushing back against a plan from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that would require towns to build more affordable housing over the next few years.
- Fox News
Idaho murders update: Kaylee Goncalves' family lawyer appeals gag order in Bryan Kohberger case
The attorney for Kaylee Goncalves' family has filed an appeal against a Latah County judge's gag order regarding the case against her suspected killer.
- Associated Press
Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death
For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. Prosecutors asked a judge Friday to consider allowing the son of Murdaugh's longtime housekeeper to tell jurors about how after she died in a fall at Murdaugh's home, he promised her family to take care of them and then stole millions in settlements with his insurers. Tony Satterfield said his mom cleaned the Murdaugh home, but also babysat their two sons and did anything else they asked over 20 years.
- GOBankingRates
How Much Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Worth?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, made history when she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Here's a look at her finances.
- Associated Press
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The sentence came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he struck during a traffic incident. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez announced the sentence two months after rejecting the actor's request for a new trial and upholding the guilty verdict reached by a jury in October.