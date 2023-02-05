"Selling Sunset" Star Chrishell Stause Got Real About Kissing G Flip For The First Time And Thinking She Was Still Straight

You know Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset.

closeup of chrishell
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

And you know she's been dating Australian musician G Flip for a minute now.

the two at the airport
Faith Moran / GC Images / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Chrishell and G Flip revealed how they first got together romantically.

the two on the red carpet
Wendell Teodoro / Getty Images

According to G Flip — who identifies as nonbinary — they and Chrishell shared their first kiss at a party the latter was throwing in February of 2022. "Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip said.

the two at a table with drinks
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

Chrishell added that she "definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party!"

the two at a halloween party
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

Chrishell also said that she had previously kissed other women, but only her friends — and "more for the guys' reaction."

closeup of chrishell
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

"I had no issue doing something like that, but in my head I [didn't think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody…" she added.

chrishell in the parking lot
Bg020 / GC Images / Getty Images

But Chrishell says that her relationship with G Flip ultimately opened her mind up as to who she's attracted to, and how.

chrishell at a music show
Matt Jelonek / WireImage / Getty Images

"[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."

closeup of chrishell
Hanna Lassen / Getty Images

Read the entire interview here.

