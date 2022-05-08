Chrishell Stause tattooed G Flip's leg after confirming their relationship on the 'Selling Sunset' reunion

Chrishell Stause and G Flip posed together in March 2022. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

G Flip, 27, revealed that Chrishell Stause tattooed them in an Instagram post.

Stause, 40, confirmed their relationship during the "Selling Sunset" reunion special.

Stause previously dated her "Selling Sunset" costar Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause tattooed her significant other, G Flip, just days after confirming their romance.

G Flip, the Australian singer behind "Gay 4 Me," shared the news Saturday on Instagram with two photos. Stause, 40, revealed her relationship with G Flip, 27, during the "Selling Sunset" reunion special.

The photo featured G Flip, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, sitting on a tattoo bed while Stause kneeled beside them holding a tattoo needle. A second photo showed a close-up of the tattoo, which featured the name of G Flip's upcoming single, "Get Me Outta Here."

"Fuck houses do ink," G Flip's caption reads. Stause commented on the post, joking, "Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop."

During the reunion special, Stause told her castmates and host Tan France that she began dating the singer after appearing in their music video for "Get Me Outta Here."

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Stause told her castmates that she was "probably as surprised as anyone" about the romance. She previously dated her costar, Jason Oppenheim.

"I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human. I hear people talk about these things and they're like, 'I knew from a young age.' That's not me," Stause said. "I'm very open to good energy and I don't know what my future hold."

Fans speculated about the relationship after Stause included a photo of G Flip in a March Instagram post.

Story continues

Stause joked about the romance in her Instagram Stories on Friday hours after the reunion special aired, E! News reported. She filmed herself standing inside her home's walk-in closet to give her fans a "closet update."

After noting recent renovations in the closet, Stause said, "OK, I'm gonna come out of it now."

Read the original article on Insider