‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star will serve federal prison sentence in Lexington

A popular reality TV star convicted of fraud and tax evasion is set to serve her sentence in a Lexington prison.

Julie Chrisley, 50, the star of her family’s show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” was scheduled to begin her seven-year sentence at the Lexington Federal Medical Center on Tuesday at noon. “Chrisley Knows Best” is a reality show that followed the Georgia family, formerly known for their wealth acquired by real estate. The show ran for nine seasons.

FMC Lexington is an administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp serving 1,360 inmates, according to their website.

According to court documents, she was sentenced to seven years in prison for 10 charges related to bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax evasion, wire fraud, and obstruction.

She was allowed to self-report to the facility, court documents state. Chrisley was originally supposed to serve her sentence at a facility in Florida.

Her husband, Todd Chrisley, 53, was also sentenced to 12 years in prison for similar crimes. He also self-reported on Tuesday to a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, Fla.