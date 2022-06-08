Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion

It seems Chrisley may not know best after all.

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday. The husband-and-wife duo await sentencing and are currently free on bond, but could get up to 30 years behind bars, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Chrisleys were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice, and an accountant for the couple, Peter Tarantino, was also charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, according to the Associated Press. Like his clients, Tarantino was found guilty and remains out on bond.

Bruce Morris, an attorney for Todd Chrisley, told EW in a statement that they were "disappointed in the verdict" and plan to file an appeal.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley

Wilford Harewood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley

The reality stars were found guilty of all the aforementioned charges after a three-week trial, which began mere days after E! announced that Todd would be hosting and executive-producing a matchmaking series for called Love Limo. The couple were first indicted in August 2019 (and denied all charges at the time), and a new indictment was filed earlier this year.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys "conspired to defraud numerous banks by providing the banks with false information such as personal financial statements containing false information, and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving millions of dollars in loans." They also allegedly used fabricated bank statements and a fabricated credit report that had been "physically cut and taped or glued together" when applying for a home in California. Prosecutors also said the couple "took steps to obstruct IRS collection efforts, which included hiding income, and lying to third parties about their tax returns."

Story continues

The Chrisleys are best known for their eponymous reality show, which is in its ninth season on USA Network and was previously renewed for a 10th season. Representatives for USA declined to comment on the verdict.

Related content: