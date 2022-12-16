Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to report to prison in January

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to prison in mid-January.

According to a report by PEOPLE, documents filed by the U.S. Marshal's Office on Monday declares that the husband-wife duo must report to their respective minimum security prisons, both in Florida, on Jan. 17. The outlet reports that the prisons are about two and a half hours away from each other.

In November, U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross sentenced Todd to 12 years in federal prison for bank and tax fraud offenses and Julie, 49, to seven years. The two, who were convicted earlier this year, received an additional 16 months of probation each and were ordered by the court to pay restitution, the amount of which will be determined at a later date. The Chrisleys were first indicted in August 2019 (and denied all charges at the time), and a new indictment was filed earlier this year. Their trial lasted three weeks.

Prosecutors had originally estimated that Todd faced up to 22 years and Julie up to 12 and a half prior to the sentencing. In June, the Chrisleys were each found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the IRS, and tax evasion. Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice, and an accountant for the couple, Peter Tarantino, was charged with conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns, per the AP. Tarantino was sentenced in November as well, to three years in prison with an additional three years of supervised release. Unlike the Chrisleys, Tarantino will report to prison on May 1.

Todd and Julie are best known for their eponymous reality show, which wrapped up its ninth season on USA Network in August. It was previously renewed for a 10th season, and a source familiar with the situation told EW the network has some episodes of season 10 that were shot prior to the trial that will air next year, but no official decision has been made yet about the future of the show.

