'Chrisley Knows Best' TV stars: A look back before Todd & Julie Chrisley went to prison

Before Julie and Todd Chrisley became residents of federal prisons in Kentucky and Florida, respectively, the pair were best known for their reality show "Chrisley Knows Best."

In the USA Network docuseries, the couple portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons, and viewers got a peek into their lavish lifestyle in the suburbs of Atlanta and Nashville. The show drew in more than 2 million viewers by its eighth season. Todd Chrisley has two children with his first wife, high school sweetheart Teresa Terry, and three children with his second wife, Julie.

In June 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

In January 2023, the Chrisleys traded their luxurious lifestyle for prison. Todd Chrisley is serving time at FPC Pensacola, described on its site as a "minimum security federal prison camp." A Jan. 17, 2024, check on the Federal Bureau of Prisons site shows Todd Chrisley will be released Nov. 23, 2032, more than two years earlier than his original 12-year sentence.

Julie Chrisley, 51, is serving her prison sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says. According to a Federal Bureau of Prisons records search on Jan. 17, 2024, Julie Chrisley's prison release date is Aug. 20, 2028. Her sentence was reduced by more than a year.

Here's a look back at the couple and scenes from their hit show "Chrisley Knows Best."

