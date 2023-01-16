Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison

As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently.

Last year, The Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie, was sentenced to 7 years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

On Friday, the Chrisleys’ daughter Savanah posted a short video on Instagram featuring several photos of her mother, wishing Julie Chrisley a happy birthday.

“I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you,” Savannah Chrisley said in the post. “Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”

She went on to call her mother her angel.

“Thank you for being the mom that every girl dreams of having. For a lot of people … you only exist in fairytales but for me … YOU’RE my real life angel,” Savannah Chrisley wrote. “There’s no greater than you mama 💕 let’s fight the good fight!”

The Christleys are due to report to separate Florida prisons on Tuesday. Todd Chrisley will serve his time at a prison in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie Chrisley will be in one in Marianna, Florida.

Both will be placed under minimum security in their respective facilities.

They have been ordered to report by noon.

Just last week, the couple asked a judge to keep them out of prison while they appeal their conviction, but that request was denied.

On the couple’s Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd addressed the ongoing appeals.

“We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been [filed],” he said. “... Don’t think we’re avoiding wanting to tell you something, because we’re not. It’s that we’ve been told we cannot. Continue to pray for us if it’s in your heart and your will to do so.”

