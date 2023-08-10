Chrisleys at ‘their lowest point’ yet, fear living longer in ‘hell hole’ jails, attorney says

In the latest ruling against disgraced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, a judge has denied their recent appeal for home confinement.

A source close to the couple told Dailymail.com and that the two are “at the lowest point they have been yet” since losing the appeal.

The family insider told the newspaper that Todd and Julie are terrified of the prospect of “at least another year of living in their hell hole” jails.

Just last month, daughter Savannah Chrisley and son Chase Chrisley talked about the conditions of the jails their parents are currently housed in as part of Savannah’s weekly podcast.

“It’s a nightmare,” Chase said. “They both have no air conditioning. They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there’s no air conditioning.”

Savannah said that Julie “has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her” and has allegedly seen snakes in her cell, around her bed.”

The couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, says they are prepared to fight their case all the way to the Supreme Court, and contend that an IRS agent lied in order to convict them of tax fraud crimes.

RELATED STORIES:

“Todd and Julie Chrisley will take this to the Supreme Court if their appeal is denied by the 11th Circuit court. Absolutely. 100 %,” Surgent told the Daily Mail.

The Chrisleys, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

Story continues

Both were ordered to report to separate Florida prisons on Jan. 17. However, Julie Chrisley was instead taken to a prison in Kentucky.

“We submitted our reply brief on July 26. We are waiting on them to set the case for an oral argument. We are hoping as a result of our arguments either a reversal for a new trial or remand back to district court,” Surgent told the newspaper. “It is not just about air conditioning, or the plumbing, or the mold.”

Surgent claims the system is working against his clients and believes that their application for home confinement should have “at least gotten processed,” the Daily Mail reported.

“If the Chrisleys were allowed home confinement, they could have the ability to make restitution and the banks could be made whole. They cannot do that within the prison,” the attorney said.

The Chrisleys have maintained their innocence since being brought up on charges in 2019.

To read more of the Daily Mail’s report, CLICK HERE.

RELATED NEWS: