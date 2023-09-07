Chrissy Russo Throws First Pitch
FOX 5's Chrissy Russo threw out the first pitch Wednesday at Petco Park.
FOX 5's Chrissy Russo threw out the first pitch Wednesday at Petco Park.
Instagram users have been complaining for a while about the impersonal nature of the social network largely due to its algorithmic feed. To that end, Instagram is now testing a feature that lets you share feed posts just with your 'Close Friends' group. In the last few days, many users — including ICYMI newsletter's Lia Haberman — have spotted this feature.
Mulkey won a national championship in her second year at LSU.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
San Antonio police intervened in Cam Wilder's park takeover at Lady Bird Johnson Park after thousands of people showed up.
"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that," the 25-year-old told ESPN.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that a government shutdown this fall could set the airline industry back.
Trump was already ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her.
It was another rough day in court for Christine Costner. On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to pay Kevin Costner $14,237.50 in legal fees.
The former MVP is one homer short of 300 for his career.
Remember Clubhouse? At the peak of pandemic lockdowns, the invite-only social audio app soared with 10x month to month growth, then faded from public discourse almost as quickly as a16z investors opened their wallets. Now, Clubhouse is throwing a hail mary to try to become relevant again.
There are medications designed to help women boost their libido. Here's what you need to know.
Fashion anarchy is fun.
Stocks fell on Wednesday, as rising oil prices fueled concerns about inflation and faltering global demand.
"Skill issue" is a phrase that originated in the gaming community and has now made its way to TikTok, where its meaning has evolved into more of a meme. The post Where does the term ‘skill issue’ come from? What does it mean? appeared first on In The Know.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.
"Modern cars are a privacy nightmare," says a Mozilla Foundation report on how 25 automakers collect and use our personal data, even "intimate" details.
Hyperspectral imagery startup Wyvern has booked space on a Loft Orbital satellite bus that will launch next year, a move that the company says will boost the capacity of its Dragonette satellite constellation. Wyvern, which graduated from Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 cohort, has launched two hyperspectral imagery satellites since it was founded in 2018. “We decided early on in Wyvern’s history that if we could avoid building our own satellites, we would,” Wyvern CEO Christopher Robson told TechCrunch.
We love its sleek physique and the pretty gold handle — staying hydrated has never been so stylish.
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
You know you want to wear something new to the nuptials.