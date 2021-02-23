Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

Chrissy Teigen was one of 13 people that the president's Twitter account followed. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen asked Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she could go back to tweeting normally.

Teigen was one of 13 accounts that were followed by the POTUS handle.

Within a few hours, the "Cravings" author was granted her wish.

Chrissy Teigen pleaded with President Joe Biden to unfollow her Tuesday so that she could return to tweeting normally.

The model explained that she needed Biden to stop following her on Twitter so that she could "flourish as me."

"I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!" Teigen wrote.

According to Teigen, she's only tweeted "a handful" of times since Biden's account began following her in late January after his inauguration.

As of this morning, the @POTUS account was only following 13 people, including several White House staffers, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Dr. Jill Biden. Teigen was the only non-political figure followed by the account.

However, it appears that Teigen's wish was granted on Tuesday afternoon.

The POTUS account stopped following Teigen, and she celebrated in a subsequent tweet, writing, "...suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!"

However, it's unclear if the unfollow was the work of Biden himself, someone on his White House staff, or a strategic move on Teigen's part. It's also unclear why exactly Teigen wanted to be unfollowed by Biden.

It's possible that Teigen may have blocked, and then quickly unblocked, the @POTUS account - a tactic known as "soft blocking" that helps users remove unwanted accounts from their list of followers. She hasn't confirmed one way or the other.

Teigen first got the attention of the president on Twitter shortly after his January 20 inauguration by tweeting, "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

Much to the "Cravings" author's surprise, Biden followed her back later that same day on the official @POTUS account.

Teigen shared her excitement with her Twitter followers, writing, "my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."

The model frequently attracted the ire of Donald Trump during his presidency, and regularly trolled him (tweeting things like "Lolllllll no one likes you") before getting blocked by Trump in 2017.

Trump, for his part, referred to Teigen as the "filthy-mouthed wife" of "boring musician" John Legend in a 2019 tweet. Teigen responded with a colorful insult that garnered support from numerous followers.

