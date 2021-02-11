Chrissy Teigen calls her pregnancy loss 'transformative' and says the child she lost 'saved' her by inspiring her sobriety

Chrissy Teigen opened up about "therapy and sobriety" in the months after her pregnancy loss. Lars Niki/Getty Images for POPSUGAR and Reed Exhibitions

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her pregnancy loss on "The Ellen Show" on Monday.

Teigen lost her third child, Jack, after experiencing complications.

She said Jack "saved" her and that she wouldn't have "discovered therapy and sobriety" without him.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to open up about her pregnancy loss and its aftermath, calling the experience "transformative."

The model and cookbook author shared more about her experience during an appearance on "The Ellen Show" on Monday. Ellen DeGeneres praised Teigen for being open about her pregnancy loss on social media, saying that it was "so raw" to share what had happened to her the way she did.

"In a way, he really saved me because I don't think I would have discovered therapy and sobriety and this path of really feeling good about myself," Teigen said of the child she lost.

While she recognizes the positive change her experience inspired, Teigen said she's continuing to process what happened. She said that the whole experience feels like it was "so long ago" and a "blur" before adding that she's now in therapy, "still coming to terms with it in a way."

Teigen says her upbringing helped her through her loss

Teigen credited her Thai background with helping her cope.

"Being Thai and being raised in a house that was very open about loss, I think it was very helpful," she said.

"It can be a beautiful thing and it was a very transformative thing," she added.

Teigen told DeGeneres there are "constant reminders" around the house, like maternity clothes in her closet that she bought for her final trimester.

"You don't ever imagine it happening to you. I think that what the craziest part was for me," Teigen said. "I was like, 'I hear these stories about other people. This kind of stuff doesn't happen to me.'"

Story continues

"So, when it does you're just so shocked," she continued.

Teigen shared how she'd lost her third child in September

Teigen had been diagnosed with a partial placental abruption, Insider health reporter Canela López previously reported.

With this condition, the placenta, which is the source of nutrition for the fetus, detaches partially from the inner uterine wall. This can cut off the oxygen and vital nutrients to the fetus. It can also cause heavy bleeding for the parent and be potentially deadly for both parent and child, López wrote.

About midway through her pregnancy, in late September, Teigen shared a moving post announcing the news that the child she'd been carrying, a boy named Jack, had died.

She said that they weren't able to give him "the fluids he needed" despite receiving "bags and bags of blood transfusions."

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen wrote.

After taking a break from social media, Teigen returned a month later with a Medium post thanking people for the support she'd received.

"I went to a store where the checkout lady quietly added flowers to my cart. Sometimes people will approach me with a note," she said.

She spoke of that support again on Monday and told DeGeneres she has "the best support system ever."

Read the original article on Insider