Chrissy Teigen fans think she shaded Michael Costello with 'Clueless' reference post

Chrissy Teigen’s followers believe she threw shade at Michael Costello in an Instagram post referencing the film "Clueless."

On Sunday, the "Cravings" author took to Instagram to share an image of herself posing outdoors in a pink dress with red polka dots. The star tagged designer Alaïa as the maker of the garment and informed her savvy followers of the designer's hand in making it with a subtle reference to the 1995 comedy.

"celebrating lurrrrrve. congrats to my sister and her fiancé Michael! also this is like a totally important designer!!!!" Teigen captioned the snap.

The line referenced a scene from the movie in which the main character, Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone, is held at gunpoint and forced to give up her cell phone and purse to a mugger. When he instructs her to lie face down on the pavement while he makes his escape, she protests, noting that she is wearing Alaïa and doesn’t want to ruin it.

Despite clearly referencing the popular comedy, Teigen’s followers were quick to take to the comments section to draw a connection between her post and the recent feud she’s been having with "Project Runway" alumnus Michael Costello.

Following Teigen’s lengthy public apology for past instances of cyberbullying, Costello came forward with allegations of his own, alleging she sent him disparaging messages in 2014 over social media that caused him to have suicidal thoughts. Included in his allegations were screenshots of the alleged messages Teigen sent him in the past.

However, Teigen soon fired back denying the allegations and accusing Costello of forging the screenshots.

"No idea what the f--k michael costello is doing," she began a Twitter post. "He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist."

Teigen continued: "So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here. And remember yesterday how confused he was about Leona Lewis’ stylists being so kind to him in recent years? Well imagine my surprise when I have these from the past 3 years. Please do NOT bully this man under the masquerade of defending me. I’ve taken it ALL. I’ve heard it all."

"I just beg for you to know the truth," added Teigen. "Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this s--t show into a positive. I wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the connects."

Teigen also shared a statement from her rep as well as alleged social media exchanges from 2018, that seemingly show Costello saying "looks beautiful" among other alleged messages.

In a response statement to Fox News on Friday, the "Project Runway" alum's rep stated: "The fact that Chrissy Teigen’s team is desperately trying to prove the DM’s are fake and attempts to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology."

"When a victim feels like their only recourse is to speak up, and the abuser’s first move is to discredit the victim and shame him publicly, this perpetrates victim-blaming and it costs lives. Seven years ago, when Michael Costello presented Chrissy Teigen with evidence directly that the alleged racist comment she saw was fake, she refused to believe him. Now, her team is quick to discredit Michael’s character in an attempt to salvage her image and partnerships negatively impacted by her decade-long problematic behavior," his statement continues.

"Beyond the DM’s and the public comments Chrissy Teigen left on Michael Costello’s Instagram for the world to see, there are emails and documents unreleased to the public which confirms Chrissy Teigen has gone beyond social media to blacklist Michael Costello offline, making him endure over seven years of suffering - mentally and financially. Costello is only one of the many victims who are living with long-lasting, unhealed traumas from Chrissy Teigen’s decade-long bullying behavior," the designer's rep added.

Costello released a similar statement after Teigen’s team announced she will be stepping away from her lifestyle brand, Safely, that she launched with Kris Jenner.

"The fact that Chrissy Teigen and her crisis team are working so hard, so strategically to come out, against the DM’s she sent me, and to downplay the comments she publicly posted on my Instagram, only proves that she is the same bully she always has been, despite her fake apology to the public," the follow-up from Costello reads in part.

The fashion designer concluded his thoughts on the matter by telling fans he plans to take a social media break after all the drama.

