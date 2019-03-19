Chrissy Teigen hates on chicken breasts, as Twitter calls foul. But is she right?

Which part of a tasty chicken is your favorite?
If your answer is the dietetic breast, Chrissy Teigen would like a word about your bird.
“Chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken,” the model-turned-cook mused Sunday, inciting a surefire debate (as she is wont to do).
How dare she desecrate the white meat? “I dunno I just like moisture and stuff,” the "Cravings: Hungry for More" cookbook author doubled down, as her polarizing pronouncement amassed 88,000 likes on Twitter.
And then, for good measure, she declared: “The best breast is equal to the worst thigh."
Some couldn't resist their own poultry PSAs.
"Gotta brine! Gotta brine!" wrote former "Bachelor" producer Elan Gale.
"I love you, but now we're in a fight," wrote @amayasays.
"The thighs are where it is AT," agreed @maggieP98.
And though Teigen followed up by promising she'd try chicken breasts for an upcoming teriyaki dish recipe … it didn't quite work out that way.
"Sorry guys, I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50%," she wrote. The results? Well, somehow her subsequent Monday stir fry became hilariously NSFW.
All's well that woks well.
