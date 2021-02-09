Chrissy Teigen Launches New Cravings Website and Shows Off Office on Instagram

In 2016, Chrissy Teigen began her foray from model who loved to talk about food to full-blown culinary mogul with the publication of her cookbook Cravings. Since then, she’s expanded with a second cookbook, a tabletop and cookware collection at Target, and now, her very own website. In an Instagram video posted Monday, she revealed that the new hub for all things Chrissy Teigen is now live, and she also showed off the stylish office where she makes it all happen.

“Look at my office, we have a real office, we are very official,” she said over images of the space, which we know from previous posts was decorated by Jake Arnold. There’s a decidedly midcentury style to the office, located inside a home complete with multiple sitting areas and, of course, a kitchen. In the living room, mahogany wood shelving is adorned with pots and pans, and there is what appears to be a Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa in a rust-like color next to a white marble coffee table where Teigen once shared a photo of herself poring over work. The kitchen is, naturally, the perfect Instagram backdrop, with an entire wall of pinkish tiles and Thomas Hayes Studio stools lined up next to the counter.

Teigen’s new website features tons of recipes, for everything from Thai iced coffee to rack of lamb with apple glaze. She’s also selling her cookware and kitchen goods—including a wooden cutting board with a phone holder and reusable bags with fun sayings like “don’t touch my leftovers.”

And of course, for fans who really want to channel the mother of two, there are also robes, slippers, and headbands for sale, all staples of Teigen’s wardrobe for when she’s hanging out at home cooking and posting on Instagram. In fact, in her announcement post, she’s wearing one of the floral, fur-lined robes, and in a subsequent post, her husband, John Legend, dons one as well. “I want you to come here to laugh, share your creations, enjoy good food,” she said.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest