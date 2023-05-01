Chrissy Teigen Revealed That She Got "Full-body Sick" After Going On A Disney Cruise

Reuters

U.S. regulators are trying to clinch a sale of First Republic Bank over the weekend, with roughly half a dozen banks bidding, sources said on Saturday, in what is likely to be the third major U.S. bank to fail in two months. Citizens Financial Group Inc, PNC Financial Services Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among bidders vying for First Republic in an auction process being run by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, according to sources familiar with the matter. US Bancorp was also among banks the FDIC had asked to submit a bid, according to Bloomberg.