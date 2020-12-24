Chrissy Teigen 'sad she will never be pregnant again'

Teigen documented her pregnancy and stillbirth on social media

Chrissy Teigen has expressed sadness she will not be pregnant again, having lost the baby she was expecting with husband John Legend earlier this year.

"I love being pregnant, so, so much, and I'm sad I never will be again," the US model wrote on Instagram.

She accompanied her post with a selfie showing her still-visible baby bump.

The 35-year-old lost her son, whom she and Legend had named Jack, in September, after suffering pregnancy complications and bleeding.

"Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," she wrote in her latest social media post.

Teigen did not clarify in her post why she would not be pregnant again, and did not elaborate on if it was through choice, or whether she could no longer get pregnant or if she had been advised by her doctors not to.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJJKVFJBH9N/

"I have no idea why I still have this bump," she continued. "But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways."

Her Grammy-winning husband, with whom she has two children, responded to her post by posting five heart emojis.

Facts about pregnancy loss

In the UK, one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage - with most happening early (before 12 weeks)

Miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy during the first 23 weeks

About one in 250 births is a stillbirth, when a baby is born dead after 24 weeks

There are 250,000 miscarriages and 3,000 stillbirths every year in the UK, according to the charity Tommy's

Teigen, who is also a TV presenter, documented her pregnancy and subsequent stillbirth in a series of moving posts.

After losing her baby, she told her followers she and her husband were "in the kind of deep pain you only hear about".

The US model posted pictures of her and her husband in hospital

In October she addressed the criticism she faced for posting photos of her and Legend mourning their loss in hospital.

"These photos are only for the people who need them," she wrote in a blog post. "The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

