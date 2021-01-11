Chrissy Teigen says she needs multiple ovens in her kitchen after she accidentally made a cake that tasted like baked beans

Lauren Edmonds
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen said a cooking fail involving baked beans and a cake caused her to want multiple ovens in her home. Getty

  • Chrissy Teigen, 35, told Architectural Digest that she wants "multiple ovens" in any home she lives in after a cooking mishap.

  • Teigen and husband John Legend, who are currently living in a rental home, put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market in August for $22 million. 

  • Their new Beverly Hills mansion was purchased in September for $17.5 million.

  • The couple said they struggle to let go of their homes because of the "fantastical" memories they hold.

Even Chrissy Teigen makes a cooking misstep once in a while. 

While speaking to Architectural Digest, Teigen and John Legend opened up about designing the $17.5 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased in September. The family previously owned a seven-bedroom Beverly Hills home that became well-known to eagle-eyed fans through Teigen's social media posts. 

Teigen, who launched her food website Cravings by Chrissy Teigen in 2019 and has released two cookbooks, unsurprisingly said the kitchen was her favorite room.

"The kitchen will be my favorite part of the house because it leads into that area with the tree - I don't know if I can talk about the new house, really! But the open area of the new house has a gorgeous tree and this beautiful seating area," the 35-year-old model said. 

However, the "Lip Sync Battle" host also revealed that having more than one oven inside her home is a deal-breaker. 

"I wanted, obviously, multiple ovens," said Teigen. 

She continued, "I am very weird about cooking dessert in the same oven that I cook other things in because of a disaster I had a long time ago making a cake in the same oven that I had made baked beans in."

"The cake kind of took on the flavor of the baked beans. So after that traumatizing situation, I decided I'd never cook dessert in the same oven," she added.

Professional chefs told Insider that the cake's spongy texture and fat content probably caused the mixed-up flavor

Chef Penny Stankiewicz, of Sugar Couture in New York City, told Insider that the cake likely picked up the baked-bean flavor because of its fat. 

"The savory stuff, even if it mingles, is not such a big deal for the most part. If it's something very, very delicate, it will matter. Part of the factor is that fat is a flavor carrier," said Stankiewicz. 

"Fat, in particular, absorbs aromas. So, as that fat in the cake is melting and then resetting itself, it's essentially picking up the aromas that are already in the oven," she explained.

Chef Adrienne Cheatham, the founder of SundayBest Pop-Up series, added, "Things that have a spongier texture, like cake, tend to absorb flavors. Baked goods are more delicate, and they tend to really pick up the ambient flavors of what's around them."

Stankiewicz also noted that the size of Teigen's oven, which appeared to be a wall oven in the previous home, could be a factor too.

"Wall ovens in particular, because they fit into a wall, tend to be smaller. Even if they're the same width, they tend to be more shallow. And this can actually create some cooking issues," she said.

"Generally speaking, wall ovens are smaller on the inside than range ovens are. When you have a smaller area, no place for all those aromas to go, and then if the things are in there baking at the same time, for sure it's going to take on the aromas," Stankiewicz added. 

Fortunately, both chefs told Insider that there was a quick and easy fix. 

"Number one, you have to plan," said Cheatham. "If you're going to bake a cake, you want that to be the first thing that goes in the oven and comes out. Then you can put something like chili or baked beans in."

Cheatham continued, "Just leave the door open for a few minutes, close it, and let the temperature come back up. But you want to really give it time to get that smell and the aromas of the previous dish out."

Cheatham also suggested people who own air fryers or convection ovens could cook things at the same time in those appliances to multitask. 

Legend said the family initially decided to move because they wanted more space during Teigen's pregnancy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with children
John Legend said Chrissy Teigen and their children planned to move to a new Beverly Hills mansion for more living space. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The couple announced in August that they were pregnant with their third child, but Teigen later revealed in a Twitter post that she experienced a pregnancy loss in October

Of their decision to move, Legend told Architectural Digest: "We thought we were going to have a new addition to our family earlier this year, and so we were thinking we wanted more bedrooms and more living space. And we still expect to expand our family in the near future."

Teigen, who shares two children with Legend, wrote about her physical recovery after the loss in an Instagram post in December.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," she said in the caption. 

"It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again," she continued. 

Teigen and Legend said they wanted to 'freshen' up their new space, but admitted it was difficult to let go of their previous home 

The memories, according to Teigen, are what make moving out of a home so strenuous. 

"The emotions of that are very intense. Thinking about all the things that house has experienced and all the transitions and what my life has been through. It is incredible," Teigen told Architectural Digest. 

She added that a home is "more than just a space" and that they hold "many fantastical memories."

"Honestly, I still go back to one of our previous homes and I hit that buzzer and talk to the person who lives there," said Teigen.

"Me and my mom maybe eight months ago went to that house and spoke to the owner and checked in on it. I assume I am going to do the same thing with this house," she said. 

