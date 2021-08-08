Chrissy Teigen shows off her party look ahead of attending Barack Obama's 60th birthday party

Chrissy Teigen showed off her glamorous look for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party on Saturday.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were among the many celebrities who made the cut to attend the 44th president of the United States’ lavish celebration in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. over the weekend after he decided to scale things back due to the coronavirus pandemic and the threat that the delta variant poses to large gatherings like star-studded birthday parties.

The star took to Instagram, seemingly ahead of the party, for a trio of Instagram posts showing her getting ready to attend the celebration. The first showed a hairstylist working on her before a second post showed her outfit in full.

OBAMA'S SCALED BACK 60TH BIRTHDAY BASH: CELEB ARRIVALS BEGIN TO SHOW WHO'S IN, WHO'S OUT

In a series of images, Teigen descends a wooden staircase sporting a flowy white gown with sleeves that connect to the lower half. In addition, she wore sparkly high heels from Alevi Milano, which shared the second post on its account.

Her final post of the evening, presumably before jetting off to the star-studded event, was a video of herself slowly descending the staircase once again, this time singing a cover of Stevie Wonder’s "Happy Birthday To Ya" as she prepared to head out the door.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SAYS SHE'S BEEN PUT IN THE ‘CANCEL CLUB’ AMID FALLOUT OVER CYBERBULLYING ACCUSATIONS

Teigen and Legend join the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Steven Colbert, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom and Rita Hanks in attending the birthday bash at the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard celebration.

However, her presence perplexed some given that she’s in the midst of a cyberbullying scandal.

Teigen recently received backlash after she was accused of cyberbullying. She was first accused by Courtney Stodden.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The model, who is non-binary and identifies as they/them, claimed Teigen told them to kill themselves on Twitter. Stodden was allegedly only 16 years old at the time of the tweets.

Story continues

Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham and "Project Runway" star Michael Costello have also accused Teigen of cyberbullying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Teigen has publicly apologized for her past behavior multiple times, including in a lengthy post on Medium, which she shared on social media.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.