How Chrissy Teigen Triggered Trump
At a hearing that was supposed to be about Hunter Biden, his laptop & Twitter, Donald Trump’s feud with Chrissy Teigen made waves.
Then-President Trump asked Twitter to take down a tweet from model and television personality Chrissy Teigen in 2019 because he saw it as “derogatory,” according to testimony from a Twitter whistleblower and former employee. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee kicked off its first hearing on Twitter’s role in restricting users’ access to a New…
Twitter executives were questioned by the House Oversight Committee over platforms ‘role in suppressing the Biden laptop story’
Thanks to Chrissy Teigen, Donald Trump will forever be described in the Congressional Record with three words that infuriate him.
An ex-Twitter employee made the claim during a House Oversight Committee hearing, where lawmakers discussed Twitter's handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
A former Twitter employee testified on Feb. 8 to the House Oversight committee that the company changed its policy to allow President Trump’s offensive tweets.
Witnesses testifying to the House Oversight committee told Rep. Connolly (D-Va.) on Feb. 8 that President Trump asked Twitter to remove posts from Chrissy Teigen after an online dispute in 2020.
