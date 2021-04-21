Chrissy Teigen's mom says she has a separate pantry in her daughter's home where she stores her Thai food essentials

Chrissy (left) and Pepper Teigen (right) live together but have separate pantries. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy and Jenny Huang/"The Pepper Thai Cookbook"

Chrissy Teigen's mother, Pepper, lives with her and her family in California.

Though the two share a home, they have separate pantries and refrigerators.

Pepper told Insider she cooks with her staples while Chrissy shops for each recipe.

Best-selling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen famously lives under the same roof as her mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen. The two share their home and day-to-day lives with each other, but they don't share every part of their kitchen.

In an interview with Insider discussing her new cookbook, "The Pepper Thai Cookbook," Pepper said she and her daughter each have their own pantries and refrigerators.

"These days I live with Chrissy and John at their house in Beverly Hills," Pepper wrote in the introduction of her book. "I have my own section of the fridge for all my vegetables and fresh herbs and a pantry full of different soy sauces and coconut milk. I even have a garden where I grow my Thai basil, chiles, and lemongrass."

Pepper Teigen fills her pantry with staples. Jenny Huang/"The Pepper Thai Cookbook"

Pepper told Insider that she fills her fridge and freezer space with everything she needs any time she goes to the store and cooks with whatever she has on hand, while Chrissy's loot is more meal-specific.

"Chrissy, when she's going to cook something, she gets groceries that are perfect for whatever she's going to make," Pepper said. "I don't like to go to the market all the time, or just use Postmates for two green onions, so I just have everything ready."

When it comes to pantry space, Pepper said she has her own separate pantry from her daughter, which she fills with staples like coconut milk and chiles. Though Pepper says Chrissy "has everything she needs plus more," she also said her daughter will sometimes come over to borrow soy sauce or white pepper.

And even though the two have their own spaces, they come together to cook often.

