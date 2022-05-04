Christ Church deacon indicted for child porn

May 4—Christ Church deacon Alex Lloyd was indicted in federal court for possession of child pornography April 19 after his iPhone was discovered containing images of a "prepubescent" minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

An investigation led by Forensic Detective Lawrence Mowery of the Moscow Police Department alleges Lloyd had the material between March 2021 and January 2022.

Lloyd pleaded not guilty to the felony Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho.

Five days before Lloyd was indicted, on April 14, his name and photo were removed from Christ Church's leadership webpage. He was previously listed as a deacon, as seen on an archived Christ Church webpage viewable at bit.ly/3sbc59y.

The jury trial is set for June 21 at 1:30 p.m. Lloyd is represented by Nicolas Vieth of Vieth Law Offices in Coeur d' Alene.

Vieth declined to comment and told the Daily News he's still waiting to review all of the evidence brought against his client.

Under federal law, possession of child pornography involving a minor younger than 12 is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and $250,000 in fines. It also requires the convicted person to register as a sex offender.

Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.