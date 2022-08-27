Christ Church deacon pleads guilty to child porn charge

Aug. 27—Christ Church deacon Alex Lloyd pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

On Jan. 11, police searched Lloyd's residence and he admitted to possessing child pornography on his iPhone. He also admitted to trading the pornography in messaging groups.

He was indicted in federal court April 19. He could face 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, along with restitution to the victims. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Five days before Lloyd was indicted, on April 14, his name and photo were removed from Christ Church's leadership webpage.