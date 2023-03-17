Christian Atsu: Ghana funeral for footballer killed by Turkey earthquake

1
Thomas Naadi - BBC News, Accra
·2 min read
Soldiers tend to Atsu's coffin at the state-assisted funeral.
The 31-year-old footballer will be buried later on Friday in his home village

Hundreds of people including Ghana's president are paying their last respects to Christian Atsu, who died in last month's earthquake in Turkey.

His funeral is being held outside State House in Ghana's capital, Accra.

"In life I love you darling, in death I'll do the same," read the tearful tribute from the footballer's widow, Marie-Claire Rupio.

She was overcome with emotion and handed her speech to Atsu's sister to read.

"You did not go alone, for part of me went with you," it continued. "Your smile, your love I see in our children's smiles."

Representatives of Ghana's national team and Atsu's Turkish club Hatayspor were also at the ceremony.

Atsu's body was recovered a fortnight after the quake from the rubble of his apartment building.

It was returned to Ghana almost a month ago. He will be buried later in his home village in south-eastern Ghana.

Atsu, 31, spent most of his career playing in the English Premier League for clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton.

A Newcastle United fan holds up a sign in memory of Christian Atsu on 18 February. Atsu has died following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.
Newcastle United fans recently honoured Atsu's memory with a minute's applause

He also made 65 appearances for Ghana, and helped the national side reach the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea - where he was awarded goal and player of the tournament.

Many Ghanaians have told the BBC that Atsu will be remembered for his love for humanity, and for supporting the underprivileged in the country.

Hundreds of mourners and well-wishers filed past Atsu's body on Tuesday to say their farewells.

Drumming and brass bands have been part of the colourful cultural display at an otherwise solemn event.

Mourners at the funeral.
Loved ones and well-wishers turned out in their hundreds
A procession at the funeral.
Respects were paid in many different ways
A procession at the funeral.
Football-themed hats were on display
Drummers at the funeral.
Drummers were also part of the proceedings

