Christian Bale Recalled Being Laughed At By The Makeup Artists On “American Psycho” Because They Were Being Paid So Much More Than Him And People Are Calling It “Unfair” And “Sad”

You know Christian Bale.

Jeff Spicer / Jeff spicer / Getty Images

The actor, 48, has gained quite the reputation for his roles in a range of hit movies, including The Machinist, The Big Short, and — of course — the entire Dark Knight trilogy.

Kevork Djansezian

But before all of these films came out, Christian starred in Mary Harron’s iconic thriller, American Psycho, which was released in 2000.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

The film was immediately a huge success, grossing $34 million on a $7 million budget. Meanwhile, Christian’s performance as the leading character, Patrick Bateman, was incredibly well received.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

And this overwhelming praise has only continued to grow over the years, with American Psycho now deemed an undeniable cult classic.

People can say whatever they want about Christian Bale. But to me the man will always be a legend for how he played Patrick Bateman in "American Psycho" #HorrorFamily 09:16 PM - 05 Oct 2022

But it turns out that Christian, who sat down with GQ last week to reflect on the role, was actually paid the “absolute minimum” legally permitted despite playing the main character.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

“They had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me,” he said, before explaining that his shared house at the time was getting repossessed.

Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

“I had a house that I was sharing with my dad and my sister and that was getting repossessed,” he said. “So the first thing was: ‘Holy crap. I’ve got to get a bit of money.’”

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

And Christian went on to reveal that the makeup artists on set were getting paid more than him, before recalling the time he was laughed at by them over the whole thing.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I remember one time sitting in the make-up trailer and the make-up artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them,” he said.

Randall Michelson / WireImage

“And so that was my motivation after that. It was just: ‘I got to get enough that the house doesn't get repossessed,’” he added.

Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

Given that Christian was not only cast as the protagonist but had already starred in both Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun, and Gillian Armstrong’s Little Women, several fans were pretty shocked by this revelation.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“UR TELLING ME THEY UNDERPAID CHRISTIAN BALE FOR AMERICAN PSYCHO?” one person tweeted.

UR TELLING ME THEY UNDERPAID CHRISTIAN BALE FOR AMERICAN PSYCHO? 04:38 AM - 06 Oct 2022

“Christian Bale’s latest reveal of his minimal pay for American Psycho is a reminder that everyone in the entertainment industry goes through hard times no matter how ‘famous’ they are,” wrote another.

Christian Bale’s latest reveal of his minimal pay for American Psycho is a reminder that everyone in the entertainment industry goes through hard times no matter how “famous” they are. 06:56 PM - 07 Oct 2022

Others called the entire thing “ unfair ” and “ sad ,” arguing that Christian’s commitment to portraying the film’s protagonist was deserving of a much higher wage.

Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

Elsewhere during the interview, Christian discussed how the role of Patrick Bateman was first offered to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Responding to the interviewer’s claim that Leo was “cast ahead” of Christian for the role, the Dark Knight actor said that “any role that anybody gets” in Hollywood has been passed on by Leo beforehand.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because [Leo’s] passed on it beforehand,” Christian said, "It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first. Right? I had one of those people actually tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal,” he added.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And when asked if he ever "took that personally," Christian maintained that he was incredibly “grateful” to have been offered the role regardless.

Jim Spellman / WireImage

“Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can’t do what he does. I wouldn’t want the exposure that he has either. And he does it magnificently. But I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is,” he said.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

You can read Christian’s full interview with GQ here.

More on this