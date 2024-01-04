Christian Camp awards Phineas F. Bresee honor

Brady Wynn of Canaan Acres Church of the Nazarene Christian Camp has received the Phineas F. Bresee Award in Caravan Christian scouting, the highest honor available.

Canaan Acres Church of the Nazarene Christian Camp in Louisville has awarded the highest honor in Caravan Christian scouting to a North Benton member.

Wynn is the son of Bryan and Rev. Cassandra Wynn of North Benton.

To earn the Bresee Award, the member must have completed eight core values studies, 16 Articles of Faith, 32 skill badges, four ministry projects and four missionary books.

Completing the tasks for the Bresee Award also satisfied requirements for the Esther Carson Winans Award and Haldor Lillenas Award.

“We are very excited – Brady is our first award winner,” said Laura Kimball, caravan director at CACC. “We started Caravan here at camp in 2020 when my husband, the Rev. Mike Kimball and I started as the camp’s new administrators. Brady started the Caravan program at Sebring First Church of the Nazarene, where Rev. Kimball pastored at the time. Brady came to the camp to finish out his Caravan years. Sebring has a very strong Caravan under the leadership of Desiree Woods, and she would love to have you join them if you are in their area. We also look forward to having many more recipients here at the camp in the future. As of (December), we have eight Caravan members. Contact us (330-875-1660) and we can help answer any questions you may have.”

The Phineas F. Bresee Award is named for the founding pastor of the Church of the Nazarene denomination to honor his dedication to holiness.

The Nazarene Caravan program began in California. In the 1930s, LeRoy Haynes felt the Church of the Nazarene should offer a club- or scouting-style program for children that reflected the Nazarene belief and doctrine of holiness.

Haynes began by planning and organizing the first Nazarene club program for use in his local church. Word of his successful new approach spread from church to church. In 1934, the Southern California district actively launched "Boy's Work" under Haynes’ direction. The following year, the district program expanded to include "Girl's Work" with Jeanne Haynes as director.

As news of this program spread, people from across the United States and the British Isles began contacting the Hayneses for help in setting up local Nazarene club programs. The 1936 General Assembly included a display about the new club.

The first Caravan book, Trailmarker, for boys ages 12 and up, was released in 1946. Then came Pathmarker, for girls ages 12 and up; Signals for boys ages 9 to 11; and Signs for girls ages 9 to 11.

In Fall 1946, Millington Church of the Nazarene in Michigan became the first official Nazarene Caravan club program in the United States.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Christian Camp awards Phineas F. Bresee honor to Brady Wynn