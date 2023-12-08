Christian Colon-Delgado was killed during his mother's birthday party. Here's how long the gunman will go to prison.

The gunman who fatally shot a Milwaukee man during his mother's birthday party last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jean Marie Kies on Friday sentenced Tommy Thorn Bush to serve a life sentence.

A jury convicted Bush, 50, in November of first-degree intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the Feb. 27, 2022, killing of Christian Colon-Delgado.

Police say Colon-Delgado, 29, was shot 12 times and died at the scene.

A festive celebration turns tragic

Milwaukee police say Bush interrupted the birthday party for Norma Delgado at a nightclub near South Sixth Street and West Cleveland Avenue by hitting on a woman during the celebration.

Bush was asked to leave and was escorted out of the business. Prosecutors say he confronted Christian Colon-Delgado, his brother and his mother's boyfriend a short time later outside the bar. He had a pistol, according to a criminal complaint.

The gunman pointed the weapon at the three men and opened fire, hitting all of them. The other two men were hospitalized; one remained in a coma for months.

What family members said?

Desiree Colon said Colon-Delgado "changed my life" when they met in July 14, 2014. They eventually got married and the oldest of their two children had just turned 6 when he died.

"I will not get to grow old with the person I said 'I do' to," she said. "I no longer get to talk to my best friend, my confidant."

She and other family members pushed for the maximum for Bush.

"(He) was the most brilliant, humble, loving child," Madelyn Delgado Mercado said of Colon-Delgado, her nephew. "I only trust ... that he (Bush) does not leave prison to do more damage to other families."

How were Tommy Bush's other charges disposed of?

Kies also handed down prison terms that will run concurrently with Bush's life sentence:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, 7½ years confinement, five years extended supervision

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, 7½ years confinement, five years extended supervision

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon, five years confinement, five years extended supervision

Bail jumping, three years confinement, three years extended supervision

What's next?

Bush has 20 days to appeal the judge's sentence.

