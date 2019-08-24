Christian Dior (EPA:CDI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Christian Dior SE (EPA:CDI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Christian Dior Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Christian Dior had €13.9b of debt, up from €13.2b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has €10.4b in cash leading to net debt of about €3.44b.

How Strong Is Christian Dior's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Christian Dior had liabilities of €21.1b due within a year, and liabilities of €34.5b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €10.4b and €4.90b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €40.3b.

Christian Dior has a very large market capitalization of €80.1b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Christian Dior's net debt is only 0.28 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 40.4 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that Christian Dior grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Christian Dior can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Christian Dior produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.