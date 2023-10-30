Christian groups joined together in Tyler for a day of worship, prayer and community on Sunday ahead of Halloween. Visit this article to learn more: https://www.ketk.com/community/christian-groups-join-together-for-festival-in-downtown-tyler/ KETK/FOX51 News covers East Texas, bringing you the latest local stories, weather, sports and lifestyle coverage from the Piney Woods. Keep up with KETK/FOX51 News: https://www.ketk.com/ Download the KETK/FOX51 app: https://www.ketk.com/apps/ Subscribe to KETK/FOX51 News: https://www.youtube.com/@KETK Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KETKnbc and https://www.facebook.com/kfxkfox51

View comments