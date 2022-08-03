Christian Hall's family, Ben Crump say grand jury looking into fatal shooting

The fatal shooting of Christian Hall by the Pennsylvania State Police has come before a federal grand jury, Hall’s family announced Monday.

“There is finally an independent investigation into the shooting and killing of Christian Hall,” the family wrote on Instagram, adding that they are “hopeful that this investigation will reveal the truth towards justice for their son.”

“Hopefully this leads to transparency in the quest for #JusticeForChristianHall!” wrote Ben Crump in a tweet about the grand jury. Crump and Devon Jacob are the civil rights lawyers representing Christian’s parents, Gareth and Fe Hall, in a civil lawsuit.

Pennsylvania State Police Communications Director Myles Snyder said the agency “cannot provide comment due to the pending litigation.”

“As a matter of DOJ policy, we will neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation,” said Dawn Clark, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Hall was killed on Dec. 30, 2020, after making an anonymous 911 call about a possibly suicidal person — himself — on an overpass above Interstate 80, near the Giant where he worked in Bartonsville. The 19-year-old was shot while holding a pellet gun that appeared realistic. Dashcam footage shows that Hall did not point the gun at troopers before they fired, as the Pennsylvania State Police claimed.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office determined last year that the fatal use of force was justified. “There’s no requirement that a member of law enforcement wait for a weapon to be pointed directly at him or her before deadly force can be used,” First Assistant DA Michael Mancuso said at the time.

In addition to calling for an outside investigation of this case, Hall’s family has been calling for broader reform in how these 911 calls are handled, such as sending a mental health professional as part of the response. The case has also resonated in the Asian American community, as Hall was born in China and adopted as a baby.

Federal grand juries determine “whether there is probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that a specific person or persons committed it,” according to a handbook for grand jurors. If there is probable cause, the jury returns an indictment and the case proceeds toward a trial. Compared to proving that a defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, this probable cause standard is a lower bar for prosecutors to clear.

The grand jury news comes about four months after Crump and Jacob filed a civil federal lawsuit against PSP personnel, Monroe County, Mancuso and Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine Jr. That lawsuit alleges excessive force, failure to intervene, conspiracy to interfere with civil rights and retaliation, among other claims.

Fe and Gareth Hall sit for a photo at their home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Civil case: Lawyers allege excessive force

In July, attorneys for Christine, Mancuso, Monroe County and PSP Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick filed motions to dismiss the case.

A brief from attorney Gerard J. Geiger on behalf of Christine, Mancuso and the county raises multiple issues. Among other arguments, the brief says that “the Halls have no constitutional right to an investigation or the filing of criminal charges. Thus, their claim cannot be for an inadequate investigation. They blame these defendants for failing to initiate a criminal prosecution and for making statements at a press conference they disagreed with.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, a brief elaborating on Evanchick’s motion to dismiss was not yet available in online federal court records.

As of August 3, Judge Malachy E. Mannion has not yet issued rulings on the motions to dismiss.

