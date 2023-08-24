Christian Ketchup, Rachel DeRise charged in Tierra Binion Mugs & Jugs fight and death

Since Wednesday, two people have been arrested in connection to the death of Tierra Binion, who was fatally shot in the parking lot of Mugs & Jugs bar in Pensacola.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Christian Ketchup the day of the shooting and charged him with second-degree murder. Deputies arrested Ketchup's girlfriend, Rachel DeRise, Thursday morning on a charge of misdemeanor battery.

Here's everything you need to know about the fatal Mugs & Jugs shooting.

What happened at Mugs & Jugs on Aug. 23?

ECSO deputies responded to Mugs & Jugs in the 12000 block of Scenic Highway at around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Binion deceased in the bar's parking lot.

Later that day, deputies arrested Ketchup for allegedly shooting Binion.

The Mugs and Jugs, a Scenic Highway package store and lounge, has recently been the site of several violent crimes within days of each other.

Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons told the News Journal that Binion had been in a fight with DeRise inside of Mugs & Jugs before the skirmish moved outside. That's where Ketchup allegedly sucker punched Binion, according to Simmons.

After Ketchup's punch likely knocked Binion unconscious, DeRise allegedly began beating Binion as she was on the ground, and Ketchup then allegedly shot Binion multiple times, Simmons said.

"I think there's a lot wrong with what happened (Wednesday) night," Simmons said. "I think the fact that the suspect interfered and blindsided (Binion) was obviously not (right), and the last thing is he just pulled out a handgun and shot her multiple times for no apparent reason. I believe this to be an overtly cowardly act."

What are Christian Ketchup and Rachel DeRise's charges?

The Office of the State Attorney has filed a case for Ketchup, officially charging him with second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

He went before a judge Thursday during a first appearance. The judge denied Ketchup bond.

The OSA has not filed a case for DeRise as of Thursday afternoon, but deputies arrested her for one count of misdemeanor battery Thursday morning, according to jail records. If convicted, she would face up to one year in jail or one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

DeRise was released from the Escambia County Jail on $15,000 bond.

What did Mugs & Jugs say about the incident?

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Mugs & Jugs representatives wrote they were "shocked and deeply saddened" by the incident and identified the victim in the shooting as Tierra Binion.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for the family of Tierra Binion and an immense loss for the Pensacola community," the bar's Facebook post said.

The statement said the bar "will not be sharing sensitive information with the public as we are cooperating with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department’s active investigation."

Mugs & Jugs also asked community members to not harass their employees over the situation.

"We also sympathize with concerned citizens who feel the need to express their anger and frustration with the situation," the release says. "At this time we ask that these individuals refrain from any aggressive action or harassment of our employees. We ask for the patience of the community as we continue to work with local law enforcement on our next steps."

In responses to the post, several people criticized the bar and called for it to remain closed until there are stronger security measures in place.

Is the Mugs & Jugs shooting investigation over?

Although arrests have been made, the ECSO is still searching for four witnesses in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-4330-STOP.

The ECSO is searching for multiple witnesses in Wednesday morning's fatal Mugs & Jugs shooting.

Is the recent Mugs & Jugs stabbing related to the Tierra Binion shooting?

No. The Sheriff's Office says Sunday's stabbing at the bar was unrelated.

A person was stabbed in the thigh and forearm during an altercation, according to the Sheriff's Office. The victim, identified by ECSO as the instigator in the incident, was transported to the hospital with minor wounds, and the stabbing was ruled self defense after the victim declined to press charges.

