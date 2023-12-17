Christian mother and daughter shot dead by Israeli sniper in church grounds in Gaza City

Nahida and Samar, mother and daughter (pictured), were shot dead in the Holy Family Parish in Gaza by an Israeli sniper

A Christian mother and daughter were killed in “cold blood” by an Israeli sniper in the grounds of a Catholic church in Gaza City, the diocese of Jerusalem said.

Nahida and her daughter Samar were inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, where the majority of Christian families have taken refuge since the start of the war, when they were shot dead with no warning.

‘Shot in cold blood’

“One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.

“They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents.”

Seven more people were shot and wounded as they tried to protect others inside the compound.

The victims were members of Gaza’s shrinking Christian community which dates back to the first century.

Earlier the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Theresa (Missionaries of Charity) had been hit by a rocket fired by an IDF tank, destroying its generator and fuel supplies, the Patriarchate said.

Place of worship

The Convent is home to 54 disabled people, and is part of the church compound. It had been signalled as a place of worship.

The interior of the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, where the two women were shot dead - Getty Images

“The 54 disabled persons are currently displaced and without access to the respirators that some of them need to survive,” the Patriarchate added.

Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said her relatives were among the hundreds trapped in the church and feared for their safety.

“I am desperately worried for my extended family in Gaza City.”

“There are snipers at every window pointing into the church. Still shooting anyone emerging from buildings to use, for example, toilets. Still no food or water,” she said.

‘Bodies remain strewn’

Hammam Farah, who was related to the two women, described the shootings in a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This morning Israeli snipers shot and killed my two family friends in an attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza. Nahida (Um Emad Anton) and Samar, mother and daughter, were walking to the Sisters’ Convent to use the only bathroom,” he wrote.

“One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety. Their bodies remain strewn across the church courtyard.

The Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City - Getty Images

“The water tanks and solar panels were also struck. We don’t know if they have enough water to survive. The Christian community in Gaza is on the verge of extinction.”

Pope Francis condemns killings

Pope Francis condemned the killings when he gave his weekend blessing, describing it as terrorism.

“Unarmed civilians are the objects of bombings and shootings. And this happened even inside the Holy Family parish complex, where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick or disabled, nuns,” he said.

“Some would say ‘It is war. It is terrorism.’ Yes, it is war. It is terrorism,” he said.

Last month, when meeting relatives of the hostages held by Hamas, he also spoke of terrorism to describe what had been happening in the conflict.

‘This is terrorism’

“This is what wars do. But here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war. This is terrorism,” he said at the time.

The killings took place days after the Israeli Defence Forces admitted mistakenly killing three hostages in Gaza.

Originally established in 1099, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem forms part of the Roman Catholic church. Its territory includes Cyprus, Jordan, Israel and Palestine.

The Israeli army has said it is looking into the alleged killings at the church.

