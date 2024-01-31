Christian music, signs at Lincolnton tag office catch state’s attention

Controversy is brewing over a license tag office possibly shutting down soon in Lincolnton.

The owner told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he received a complaint from the state about Christian music played at the office and some military items for sale. He said on Wednesday he doesn’t plan to turn that music off, and Faherty could hear it when he walked inside the building.

ALSO READ: Skeletal remains found in Lincoln County, deputies say

Owner Matthew Craig is a veteran who served in the North Carolina Army National Guard and did two tours in Iraq. He told Faherty he will not “compromise his beliefs.”

Craig allowed Faherty’s camera inside the Lincolnton License Plate Agency. He said he owns the office, but the work done there is contracted out by the state.

On top of providing license tags through the state, Craig sells military hats and other items. He also plays Christian music and has signage posted about his faith.

Craig said the state notified him of a complaint made last Thursday regarding some of those items. The North Carolina Department of Transportation told Channel 9 they received a complaint alerting them to a noncompliance with policies and procedures. They said the operator was notified and asked to take corrective measures.

In a message, Craig told Faherty, “I believe we have found ourselves in what many see as the sum of our country’s problems.”

ALSO READ: Driver dies after hitting tree in Lincoln County

Everyone Faherty has spoken to so far supports Craig.

“If they want to play gospel music, I don’t see nothing wrong with it. I like gospel music,” Sam Goodson said. “It is what it is. You’re not going to please everyone in this world.”

“They don’t want anything Christian, don’t want any mention of God. And that’s what is wrong with our nation today,” Betty Barger said.

The NCDOT said it received a letter from the operator about his desire to close the office and retire.

>> Faherty spoke to the mayor about the situation. At 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News, what he had to say about the controversy.

(WATCH BELOW:‘Can’t get out’: Dozens stranded after road washes out in Lincoln County)