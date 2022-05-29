Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PETER SMITH and DEEPA BHARATH
·7 min read
FILE - State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, a Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, takes part in a primary night election gathering in Chambersburg, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, takes part in a primary night election gathering in Chambersburg, Pa., on May 17. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

The victory party took on the feel of an evangelical worship service after Doug Mastriano won Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial primary this month. As a Christian singer led the crowd in song, some raised their arms toward the heavens in praise.

Mastriano opened his remarks by evoking Scripture: “God uses the foolish to confound the wise.” He claimed Pennsylvanians’ freedom would be “snatched away” if his Democratic opponent wins in November, and cast the election in starkly religious terms with another biblical reference: “Let’s choose this day to serve the Lord.”

Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel, has not only made faith central to his personal story but has woven conservative Christian beliefs and symbols into the campaign — becoming the most prominent example this election cycle of what some observers call a surge of Christian nationalism among Republican candidates.

Mastriano — who has ignored repeated requests for comment from the Associated Press, including through his campaign last week — has rejected the “Christian nationalist” label in the past. In fact, few if any prominent candidates use the label. Some say it's a pejorative and insist everyone has a right to draw on their faith and values to try to influence public policy.

But scholars generally define Christian nationalism as going beyond policy debates and championing a fusion of American and Christian values, symbols and identity.

Christian nationalism, they say, is often accompanied by a belief that God has destined America, like the biblical Israel, for a special role in history, and that it will receive divine blessing or judgment depending on its obedience.

That often overlaps with the conservative Christian political agenda, including opposition to abortion, same-sex marriage and transgender rights. Researchers say Christian nationalism is often also associated with mistrust of immigrants and Muslims. Many Christian nationalists see former President Trump as a champion despite his crude sexual boasts and lack of public piety.

Candidates seen as Christian nationalists have had mixed success in this year's Republican primaries, which typically pitted staunch conservatives against opponents even further to the right.

There were losses by some high-profile candidates, such as U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn and an Idaho gubernatorial hopeful, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. The former spoke of a “spiritual battle" on Capitol Hill and a need for “strong, God-fearing patriots.” The latter was photographed holding a gun and a Bible and said, “God calls us to pick up the sword and fight, and Christ will reign in the state of Idaho.”

Some of Idaho’s Republican primaries for the Legislature were won by candidates touting Christian values or sharing priorities with Christian nationalists, such as sports bans for transgender athletes. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who uses biblical phrasing to “be a watchman on the wall" against those seeking to "destroy our faith,” easily won her primary.

Watchers of Christian nationalism consider Mastriano's win — in a rout, with 44% in a crowded field despite opposition from the state party establishment — by far the highest-profile victory for the movement.

Mastriano has called the separation of church and state a “myth."

After his victory, the comments section of his campaign Facebook page had the feel of a revival tent:

“Praise Jesus!” “God is smiling on us and sending His blessings." “Thank you Father God!!”

Mastriano “is a unique case where he really does in his speeches highlight this apocalyptic idea” where his supporters and causes are on God's side, said Andrew Whitehead, sociology professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and co-author of “Taking America Back for God: Christian Nationalism in the United States.”

“It literally is good and evil,” he continued. “There’s no room for compromise, so that is the threat to democracy.”

In the book, Whitehead and co-author Samuel Perry measured rates of Christian nationalism by drawing on a 2017 Baylor University survey. It gauged opinions on such things as America's role in God's plan and whether the U.S. should be declared a Christian nation, advance biblical values and allow school prayer and religious displays in public places.

Their research found about one in five Americans align with many of those views. That's down from nearly one in four a decade earlier, just as Americans have become less religious overall. But Whitehead said Christian nationalists, who are more numerous among Republicans, can be expected to maintain their fervor.

Christian nationalism is emerging alongside and in some cases overlapping with other right-wing movements, such as the conspiratorial QAnon, white supremacy and denialism over COVID-19 and the 2020 election. Christian prayers and symbols featured prominently in and around the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection there.

Mastriano, who sought to overturn Pennsylvania's vote for Joe Biden in 2020, attended the rally preceding the attack and chartered buses to bring others. Though he says he left when things turned violent, video showed he passed through “breached barricades and police lines," according to a Senate Judiciary Committee report.

Robert Jones, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute, said those Jan. 6 displays were not surprising.

According to a recent survey by the institute, white evangelical Christians were among the strongest supporters of the assertion that God intended America as a “promised land” for European Christians. Those who backed that idea were far more likely to agree that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence ... to save our country.”

“To my mind, white Christian nationalism is really the threat,” Jones said.

Conservative Christian themes are also playing a role in local elections, including in blue states, although many proponents say they view it not as nationalism but as supporting their religious freedom and values.

Pastor Tim Thompson of 412 Church in Murrieta, Calif., who hosts a YouTube channel with more than 9,600 subscribers and envisions a conservative future for the state, recently started a political action committee aiming to “take back our school boards” and give parents authority over curriculum.

“We don’t want teachers or any other adults talking to our kids about sex,” Thompson said. “We don’t want teachers categorizing our kids into oppressed or oppressor. These are not political issues. They are moral and biblical issues.”

Judeo-Christian values are the foundation of America, he argued.

“People are afraid to speak up for these values because they are afraid that the left is going to slap a label like ‘racist’ or ‘Christian nationalist’ on them,” Thompson said. “I don’t care about those labels, because my wife, children, church and community know who I am.”

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Chino Hills, Calif., has also sought to influence local elections. While he does not let candidates campaign at the church, he frequently offers endorsements.

But “the hair on my neck goes up” when he hears the term “Christian nationalism,” he said. And he was embarrassed to see Christian imagery during the Jan. 6 riot: “That was a sad day, to see those sacred symbols and words pimped like that.”

Elizabeth Neumann, chief strategy officer for Moonshot, a tech company that aims to counter online violent extremism, disinformation and other harms, said Christian nationalism began picking up steam around 2015 amid a rising narrative of purported persecution of Christians.

Neumann, who served in the George W. Bush and Trump administrations and grew up in an evangelical Christian household, called the movement “heretical and idolatry” and an “apocalyptic vision [that] very often leads to violence.” Many pastors are pushing back against it, she added.

“I see Christian nationalism as the gasping, dying breath of the older generation in America that is afraid that Christians are going to be replaced,” she said.

_

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with the Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NRA Boss: We’re the Real Victims Here

    NRA honcho Wayne LaPierre barely mentioned the slaughter in Uvalde in his Saturday speech. Instead, he whined about politicians who have “weaponized government power against us”

  • Not it: Granville's Christian runs away with OHSAA regional 800 title

    Granville senior Dylan Christian won the 800 on Friday to highlight the Division I regional championships.

  • Early Cancer Screening Saves Lives. Congress Needs to Act.

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn 2019, I went to see a doctor after a few months of lower back pain and excessive bleeding. I assumed it was brought on from stress, as my husband had recently had a double lung transplant.But like so many busy women, my own health fell to the bottom of the chore chain. And when I finally got myself checked out, my life plunged into despair.The source of the pain turned out to be multiple tumors intertwined with my abdominal tissues. Only 50

  • Read the report: State investigators find no evidence that Florida COVID-19 data was doctored

    A Florida state investigation didn't find any evidence to back claims made by former agency data manager that COVID-19 data was manipulated

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave This "Sobering" New COVID Warning

    While many of us optimistically hoped that the coronavirus would be a distant memory at this point, that is hardly the reality. We entered 2022 in one of the worst surges throughout the entire pandemic, with the Omicron variant creating record high infection numbers across the U.S. And despite COVID numbers falling substantially throughout February and March, they are back on the rise again. In the last week, the U.S. has reported an average of almost 110,000 new infections every day, according

  • Russia war will have 'shattering' effect on food shortages in Africa: 'you're going to see governments fall'

    Russia's war in Ukraine will have devastating consequences globally and officials are sounding the alarm that governments may fall amid the global food crisis.

  • Helen Mirren debuts extra-long hair extensions at Cannes premiere

    Helen Mirren made the most out of her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, rocking waist-length extensions and dark eyeliner.

  • 'I am livid.' Gov. Abbott says he was misled about police action during Uvalde shooting

    "I was misled," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "I am livid about what happened." He spoke after Uvalde police said officers were blocked from the school.

  • North Carolina Republican: NRA has been pushed to the right

    He also argued that gun violence is a cultural issue.

  • Trump's Primary Losses Puncture His Invincibility

    Donald Trump had cast this year’s primaries as a moment to measure his power, endorsing candidates by the dozen as he sought to maintain an imprint on his party unlike any other past president. But after the first phase of the primary season concluded Tuesday, a month in which one-quarter of America’s states cast their ballots, the verdict has been clear: Trump’s aura of untouchability in Republican politics has been punctured. In more than five years — from when he became president in January 2

  • Deep in Vatican Archives, Scholar Discovers 'Flabbergasting' Secrets

    VATICAN CITY — David Kertzer put down his cappuccino, put on his backpack and went digging for more Vatican secrets. “There’s an aspect of treasure-hunting,” said Kertzer, a 74-year-old historian. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Moments later, he cut through a crowd lined up to see Pope Francis, showed his credentials to the Swiss Guard and entered the archives of the former headquarters for the Holy Roman Inquisition. Over the last few decades, Kertzer has turned the

  • Video: Ted Cruz was confronted after NRA conference by ex-House candidate at Houston restaurant: '19 children died! That's on your hands!'

    "Why did you come here to the convention to take blood money? Why, when 19 children died?" A former House candidate asked Cruz in the video.

  • Pope names 21 new cardinals, putting stamp on Church's future

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would appoint 21 new cardinals in August, including an Italian leading the Church in Mongolia, again putting his stamp on the future of Catholicism. Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation. After the Aug. 27 ceremony to officially install them, known as a consistory, Francis will have appointed about 83 of the some 133 cardinal electors, increasing the possibility his successor will be a man reflecting his position on key issues.

  • Don Trump Jr. Suggests Uvalde Shooter Could Have Killed 19 Kids With A 'Bat'

    "Screwed up people," "crazy teachers" and "indoctrination programs" in schools, not assault rifles, are the real problems, said the former president's son.

  • Two Professors Found What Creates a Mass Shooter. Will Politicians Pay Attention?

    Mass shooters overwhelmingly fit a certain profile, say Jillian Peterson and James Densley, which means it’s possible to ID and treat them before they commit violence.

  • CNN’s Dana Bash Grills Crenshaw: What Gun Solution Would You Actually Support?

    CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday morning repeatedly pressed an evasive Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on his gun-control positions following the Uvalde school shooting, leading the host to directly ask: What solutions would you actually support?“What would you agree with?” Bash grilled the congressman after he continually rejected different gun-control proposals, including universal background checks and so-called “red flag” laws (for which he’d previously suggested support). “The way that the answer

  • World's oldest man celebrates birthday in Venezuela

    STORY: Friends and family attended a birthday mass celebrated to commemorate Perez Mora’s life. After blowing out the candles, the party continued outside the church.Perez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.Perez Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January at age 112 years and 341 days old.

  • Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

    Tom Williams/Getty The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.McConnell told CNN that he “encouraged” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to engage with Democrats Sens. Chris Murphy (CT) and Sen. Krysten Sinema

  • Trump Jr. allies issue warning to Stefanik camp: Don’t go after Tucker’s kid

    She faces plenty of future GOP leadership competitors, including Rep. Jim Banks. And her camp got burned after allegedly raising Banks aide Buckley Carlson.

  • Coweta man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ judge had ever seen

    He was sentenced to five consecutive life terms plus 60 years.