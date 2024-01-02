Christian Okoye: It’s foolish to pin blame for Chiefs’ offensive woes on Taylor Swift

We didn’t need more proof that the Chiefs are most high-profile sports team in the United States, but it came anyway during the New Year’s Eve game.

It’s no secret the Chiefs’ offense has struggled compared to years past, and a former advisor during Barack Obama’s time as president weighed in on X (formerly Twitter) about KC.

“At some point it has to be asked: is Taylor Swift killing the @Chiefs?” David Axelrod wrote.

He later added: “@Chiefs win! Taylor Swift is NOT a jinx!! Happy New Year to Swifties everywhere!”

And then came this: “And to all those who thought my first Tweet was serious, my wish for you is a sense of humor in the New Year!”

Talk of the superstar singer being a jinx is no laughing matter for fans of Swift and Chiefs tight end Kelce since they began dating.

On Christmas Day, Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless believed Swift might be a distraction to the Chiefs.

Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 25, 2023

Others have said Swift is like Yoko Ono, who was married to John Lennon and seen as the reason the Beatles disbanded.

That has rankled fans.

MSNBC’s Patricia Grisafi wrote an opinion piece with the headline, “The wild sexism at the heart of the latest Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce smear.”

Here is an excerpt: “Athletes, just like other celebrities, are not machines. They are humans who have good and bad days, feelings, aches and pains, anxiety, and yes, new romantic partners. If the Chiefs had won every game since Swift and Kelce started dating, she would likely be hailed as a good-luck charm — because apparently women are magical objects, not people. Superstitions run rampant in sports culture, but so does sexism. And when emotions are high among sports fans, it’s helpful to find a scapegoat. Even better if that scapegoat is a ‘dumb blonde.’”

That dumb blonde comment is in reference to Jessica Simpson, who once dated Tony Romo when he was the Cowboys quarterback. Swift has been compared to Simpson, too.

Okoye loves seeing Swift

Former Chiefs running back Christian Okoye weighed in on the negative talk about Swift. He said it was ludicrous to blame Swift for any on-field issues.

TMZ Sports talked with Okoye, who is in the Chiefs’ Hall of Honor, about the struggles of the Chiefs offense and chatter about Swift being a problem.

“Taylor Swift is not on the field,” Okoye said. “Travis playing like he always plays and teams are just doubling up on him knowing that our receivers are dropping the balls. So when you double up on him and (Mahomes) can’t get the ball to him, it’s a problem.”

Okoye said he welcomes Swift at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The NFL loves it. Everybody loves it. I love it. Taylor Swift’s fans love it. Chiefs fans love it,” Okoye said. “She has nothing to do with how the team’s doing right now.

“But you know, when you’re doing bad, people have to find excuses and they have to point fingers, especially those that don’t like the situation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Those people are pointing fingers and making it up right now. I have to tell you they are wrong.”