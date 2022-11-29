Christian Pulisic was hospitalized with 'abdominal' injury, but everyone is worried about his groin

Christian Pulisic scored the game-winning goal for the United States to send them through to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

In scoring the goal, Pulisic appeared to take a shot to the groin.

Pulisic was officially deemed to have suffered an abdominal injury, but on Twitter, fans thanked him for taking one down under for the team.

Christian Pulisic played hero for the United States Men's National Team on Tuesday, scoring the game-winning goal against Iran to push his squad through to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic's goal came late in the first half. Weston McKennie sent a brilliant ball wide to Sergino Dest, who put the ball across the goal with his head in perfect position for a diving Pulisic to smash it home into the back of the net.

Pulisic's goal made the difference for the United States, but it came at a cost. The USMNT star collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during his charge, and the American was left suffering on the ground rather than celebrating his first World Cup goal.

Pulisic attempted to play through the end of the first half, but he was ultimately subbed out at halftime. He went to the hospital to be treated for what were described as "abdominal" injuries, but for those watching at home, Pulisic's pain appeared to spring from a different source.

—Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 29, 2022

On Twitter, United States soccer fans thanked Pulisic for his patriotic sacrifice.

—Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) November 29, 2022

After a tense second half, the US was able to hold on for victory despite being without Pulisic, taking a 1-0 victory after 90 minutes plus stoppage time.

With the win, the USMNT advances to the knockout round, where they will face Netherlands Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

As for the status of Pulisic, while he was recovering in the hospital as his teammates finished out the match, he seemed in high spirits.

Pulisic also reportedly texted his teammates to let them know he planned on being ready to roll against the Dutch.

Whether it was an actual abdominal injury, or a blow to the undercarriage that knocked Pulisic out of action, American fans are hoping he's back to 100% by the weekend.

Read the original article on Insider