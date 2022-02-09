Christian revival at school prompts walkout

Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has unraveled its biggest-ever cryptocurrency theft, seizing a record-shattering $3.6 billion in bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex and arresting a husband-and-wife team on money laundering charges. Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, New Yorkers who were arrested in Manhattan Tuesday morning, spent the illegal proceeds on items ranging from gold and non-fungible tokens to a $500 Walmart gift card, prosecutors said. The couple had active public profiles, with Morgan known as rap singer "Razzlekhan," a pseudonym that she said on her website referred to Genghis Khan "but with more pizzazz."