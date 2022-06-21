Christian school coach accused of taking ‘indecent liberties’ with student, NC cops say

A Christian academy coach accused of engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with a student is facing two felonies, according to North Carolina authorities.

Officers arrested Marissa Faye Carter, 23, after they received information about her alleged involvement with a student at Burlington Christian Academy, the Burlington Police Department announced in a news release Monday, June 20.

Carter was charged with a felony sex act with a student in addition to a felony count of indecent liberties with a student, police said. She was booked into the Alamance County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond and later released.

Authorities worked with the school’s administration to confirm the alleged relationship and said they do not believe other students were involved. The private Christian academy enrolls more than 660 students from pre-K through 12th grade, according to the school’s website.

Few other details about the incident have been released, and it’s unclear if Carter is still employed with the school.

McClatchy News reached out to Burlington Christian Academy on June 21 and was awaiting a response.

Burlington is about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh.

