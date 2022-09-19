Christian School Teacher Arrested For Twerking On Student And Pressuring Him To Drink At Prom

Julie Hoover, a former teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, Florida, is jobless and in custody due to her highly inappropriate antics with a male student.

Hoover was arrested earlier this month, and this matter is related to her conduct at the school’s prom in April.

According to WCTV, the student in question told authorities that Hoover pressured him to drink alcohol at the dance, as she allegedly forced the straw from her cup into his mouth. A school administrator confirmed that the Christian educators had booze hidden in a back room for the adults to indulge in once the students left the dance.

Additionally, various witnesses said that Hoover was “twerking” on the student at the event as well.

On account of her actions, Hoover was hit with a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as a felony charge of being an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student.

Police said Julie Hoover, 39, sent messages to a student including a message that Hoover was planning to sneak the student into her home while her husband was away at work. https://t.co/exSwa8JGtx — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) September 12, 2022

This is notably Hoover’s second arrest concerning her conduct at Point of Grace Christian School, as she was taken into custody in June for sexting an 18-year-old student as well, the New York Post reports.

The student’s mother discovered the text messages, and one correspondence allegedly showed Hoover arranging to sneak the student into her home while her husband was away at work.

For sending these sexually explicit messages, she was charged with one count of being an authority figure who solicited or engaged in sex with a student.

In light of these arrests, an unidentified school official spoke about Hoover’s situation in a statement.

“Mrs. Hoover is a former teacher with Point of Grace Christian. We will not provide further information on her employment or departure from our school,” the official wrote, WCTV reports. “The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office informed us of the allegations against Mrs. Hoover, and we have cooperated with the investigation. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not comment any further at this time.”