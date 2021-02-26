Christian Siriano offers mountain glam for 2nd pandemic show

  • Model Coco Rocha walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Model Coco Rocha participates in the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Model Coco Rocha participates in the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 presentation at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Designer Christian Siriano, left, speaks with media before his Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Designer Christian Siriano, left, speaks with media before his Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 show at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
1 / 19

APTOPIX Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021

Model Coco Rocha walks the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LEANNE ITALIE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Siriano opened his second show of the pandemic Thursday with two ladies in bed, models who emerged flawless in black one-pieces, then dressed for all to see before hitting the runway.

It was a dreamy, color-saturated show during a tough time for fashion inspiration, Siriano said. He created an alternate reality inspired by a recent jaunt to Aspen, Colorado, to visit family for the first time in a year.

While most designers have gone fully digital during an expanded New York Fashion Week that has stretched the traditional calendar, Siriano remains committed to the runway.

“If you take this away, and the glamour, then it's like I'm just at the office talking about money all day, and that's not what I want,” he told The Associated Press after the fall-winter show attended by about 75 in-person guests. “I wouldn't want to do this job if I couldn't have this world.”

In this world, shared on Instagram Live, there were looks for hidden parties and cocktail hours in the Colorado mountains, and silky evening dresses in fuchsia and chartreuse. There were cutouts, and ruffles and lace for ombre and peekaboo impact. And there was Siriano muse Coca Rocha camping it up for the cameras in a voluminous black gown with a plunging neckline — after she woke up to start the show.

Siriano included two thrifted pieces he previously designed and found on the site thredUP, including a black fringe coat he made about seven years ago. He was pleasantly surprised it held up, both aesthetically and through its well-worn years. The other look was a plunging silk crepe dress in fuchsia washed many times.

“You shouldn't do that because it's silk, but it looked so cool. It looked worn but new. Hopefully it will show people we can do this in fashion,” Siriano said of the growing reuse movement.

He partnered with thredUP after creating the universal logo for thrift, in the shape of a coat hanger.

As for his newly created clothes, there was an “homage to the lodge” in plaid lames and cashmeres, melting into sunset-drenched oranges and pinks inspired by his Colorado vacation. He threw in some creams in a snakeskin print and bright winter whites, including a white jacket worn with loose fuchsia trousers for day.

Siriano carried his check lame print from a trouser set to a strapless cocktail gown to a loose, long-sleeve top with a plunge. There were psychedelic swirls of orange and brown in a pantsuit and an evening dress with a high slit.

What if, heaven forbid, he's forced to design a third collection in a pandemic come the September show cycle, trying to wrangle staff working remotely while sourcing materials.

“Honestly, I don't know," Siriano said, "because I love doing this but it's very hard to do in a pandemic. The logistics are a challenge, but we're just going to move on and hope for the best.”

Recommended Stories

  • 23 Up-and-Coming Fashion Brands Celebrity Stylists Are Loving Right Now

    You'll be seeing them on your favorite style icons in 3, 2, 1...

  • Winnie Harlow Brings Breakfast at Tiffany to Moschino's Fashion Week Show

    Winnie Harlow paid homage to the 1939 George Cukor film The Women at the Moschino fashion show while sporting an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look.

  • White Graduation Dresses That Stand Out (Even if Everyone's Wearing White)

    You're about to nail that dress code, just sayin'. From Seventeen

  • I Went Shopping at Nordstrom, Zara, and H&M for All The Big Spring Color Trends

    From bubblegum pink to mellow yellow.

  • Shop the NYFW style trends that are about to be big on TikTok

    These fashion trends are going to be popping up on your TikTok feed in no time.

  • Inside the ‘Star Trek’ Universe of New Shows and Kids’ Fare on Paramount Plus

    The “Star Trek” Universe is making its permanent home on Paramount Plus, including the premiere of the latest “Trek” iteration, the animated kids series “Star Trek: Prodigy,” ViacomCBS announced during its Investors Day presentation on Wednesday. Originally conceived for Nickelodeon, “Prodigy,” from Kevin and Dan Hageman (Netflix’s “Trollhunters”), will now premiere on the streamer later […]

  • Everlane Just Sneakily Restocked Its Sale Section

    In our latest edition of love letters to Everlane, we’d like to thank the retailer for giving its sale section a total restock. For those of you who don't already know, the DTC style-essentials brand prefers to subtly outfit its online clearance rack with glittering must-haves rather than holding grand sale events — and right now, many items are up to 60% off. (Some items are final sale!)There’s no time like the present to grab one of Everlane’s rarely-marked-down Perform leggings to pair with a sleek western boot. Or, you might want to purchase one of the trendy 100% Human face masks that everyone can’t get enough of (yes, we still need them). Everlane is layering on the deals so that we can layer up all winter long. Ahead, shop the top-rated styles before they are gone — we watch inventory vanish even while writing this sale post.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Everlane The Perform Legging, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Luxe Cotton Shirtdress, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Corduroy Wide-Leg Pant, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Cotton Mockneck Dress, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Glove Mule in ReKnit, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Straight Leg Crop, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Easy Straight Leg Chino, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Modern Utility Lace-Up Boot, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Cashmere Scarf, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The ReNew Plush Fleece Sweatshirt, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Western Boot, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Italian ReWool Overcoat, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Corduroy Chore Jacket, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit, $, available at EverlaneEverlane The Side-Zip Stretch Cotton Pant, $, available at EverlaneLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Madewell's Entire Sale Section is An Extra 40% OffYour Next Winter-Friendly Dress Is On Amazon& Other Stories Has Tons Of Style Staples On Sale

  • Zara's Spring Collection Is All Kinds of Glorious—Here's What to Add to Cart

    Ready for a new season?

  • Blue Ivy shows off long natural hair in new Ivy Park photos

    The nine-year-old flexed her modeling skills in the latest campaign for Beyoncé’s athleisure fashion line. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter‘s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter continues to follow her mother’s and father Jay-Z‘s footsteps in taking center stage. More images from the latest Ivy Park release show the nine-year-old commanding attention with her on-camera presence and long natural hair.

  • ‘This is the softest and most comfortable sweatshirt I own’: Nordstrom shoppers love this $15 pullover

    Dress it up and dress it down.

  • Tory Burch’s Private Sale Is Here, and Prices Start at $9

    Handbags are hundreds of dollars off.

  • Watch Scott Disick Tell Kourtney Kardashian He's Ready to Marry Her "Right Now"

    In this exclusive sneak peek from season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick declares his love for ex Kourtney Kardashian.

  • Dr. Fauci Avoids These 7 Things to Stay Safe

    Over the course of the last year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has become the country’s go-to expert on everything COVID-19 related. Now that he has been vaccinated and cases are on the decline, you might be wondering what he is still doing in order to protect himself from the virus. During an interview with Washington, DC’s NBC station, Dr. Fauci revealed all of his current tactics. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Avoids Indoor Dining Dr. Fauci is still avoiding indoor dining. “I still do not do dining,” he revealed. “I still do take out. I do a lot of takeout. I deliberately do take out because I want to continue to support the restaurants in my neighborhood that I would normally go to. We could cook at home every night, but we just go out deliberately to get takeout at least a few times a week.” 2 Dr. Fauci Does Not Exercise in the Gym While Dr. Fauci avoids exercising in a group setting, he does make sure to keep moving. “Every day with a few exceptions, [I] go for a three to four mile walk with my wife. On the weekend I'll go to pretty places.” He also revealed that he keeps track of his time, and usually goes “three and a half, four miles.” 3 Dr. Fauci Says No to Flying in a Plane or Traveling By Train In case you were curious if Dr. Fauci is doing his share of traveling, he isn’t. “No, no, not yet for a number of reasons,” he revealed. One of the main ones? Even though his is vaccinated, he is “still at a pretty high risk” due to his age. 4 Dr. Fauci is Extremely Careful About Inviting People Into His Home Dr. Fauci invites very few guests into his home. “I’m still keeping what happens in my home, very restricted to my wife and I,” he revealed. “If we have someone in the house that would be a non-occupant of the house, it's somebody that we know has either been vaccinated or tests themselves very, very frequently. So we're still very careful.” 5 Dr. Fauci Says Maybe Don’t Plan a Summer Vacation Dr. Fauci is still hesitant to recommend planning a summer vacation, explaining that things aren’t going to just go back to normal immediately. “It's not going to be like a light switch that you turn on and off where you're really locked in,” he pointed out. “Everybody's doing their distancing masking, avoiding congregate settings, you know, outdoor dining, no indoor, no sports and things like that.” Instead, it will be a “gradual” process. 6 Dr. Fauci Said There’s No Going to the Movies For Him Dr. Fauci won’t be sitting in the theaters for summer blockbusters. “I would think by the time we get to the fall, where if we do get that umbrella of herd immunity for people that we really will be approaching normal, that people will be able to dine in doors to go to the theaters, go to movies, go to indoor sports and things like that,” he revealed. 7 Dr. Fauci Only Goes Grocery Shopping at Non-Peak Hours Dr. Fauci also revealed that he limits grocery shopping to non-peak hours, to avoid the crowds. That means super early mornings or very late at night.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 8 Protect Yourself and Others So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Catherine O'Hara's 2021 Golden Globes Look Will Pay Tribute to Fashion Icon Moira Rose

    We might miss the Schitt's Creek fashion as much as the one-liners.

  • Drew Barrymore Recalls Her Tough Teen Years While Empathizing With Britney Spears and Paris Hilton

    The actress was sent to a psychiatric facility at age 13.

  • 7 More ‘Bridgerton' Mistakes Pointed Out by HG Readers, You Lady Whistledowns

    You're the ones stirring the pot, dear readers.

  • Long, Acrylics Nails Aren't New—Society Just Used to Call Them "Ghetto"

    "We need to be very clear about how white supremacy is rooted in the beauty world, and that starts with a conversation."

  • Here's What Dermatologists Want You to Know About Active Skincare Ingredients

    What they are, how to use them, and what to do if you go overboard.

  • This "Magic" French Eye Cream Gets Rid of Deep Wrinkles, Puffiness, and Circles

    And it's gentle on sensitive skin.

  • Katharine McPhee Just Welcomed Her First Baby Boy

    McPhee and husband David Foster have been married since 2019.