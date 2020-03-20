Gov. Cuomo in touch with Christian Siriano to sew masks amid COVID-19 crisis

With a severe shortage of masks, fashion designer Christian Siriano is offering his services to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

"If we need masks my team can make them!" Siriano wrote on Instagram, adding that he tweeted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the idea. "I have sewers and pattern makers ready to help working from home we just need all the information on how to help."

Cuomo tweeted Friday that he's in touch with Siriano about the handmade masks.

"Appreciate his help so much," Cuomo wrote. "Who's next? Let's do this together, NY!"

We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Many commented on Siriano's post, praising him for the kind gesture.

"Send one for my mom they’re running low at her hospital," one wrote.

"Thank you!!!! Our hospitals need them," said another.

The U.S. has a stockpile of 13 million N95 respirator masks. But the federal government has said up to a billion might be needed over the next six months.

N95 face masks are personal protective equipment used to protect the wearer from the transmission of airborne particles and liquid contamination.

This week, one hospital told ABC News it had three-and-a-half days of masks left. More than 3,000 a day are being used and discarded by doctors and nurses.

Thank you. Please follow back and we will DM you. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Like Siriano, volunteers are offering a solution to the staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, by sewing handmade, washable masks.

Scott Steiner, the hospital's CEO, told ABC News the lack of masks are a concern as they help protect doctors and nurses from contracting infectious diseases.

