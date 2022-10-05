Who is Christian Walker, Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's son?

Reuters Videos

STORY: The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has enraged Ukrainian officials by asking Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Musk created a poll via Twitter… after which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded with his own poll, Tweeting: "Which @elonmusk do you like more?” The options being: ‘One who supports Ukraine’ and ‘One who supports Russia.’ Musk – in a Tweet - proposed U.N.-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The votes were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive. The proposed plan by Musk included Russia leaving (quote) ‘if that is will of the people.’ And he suggested that Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, be formally recognized as Russia, that water supply to Crimea be assured and that Ukraine remain neutral. Musk asked Twitter users to vote 'yes' or 'no' on the plan. But Musk didn’t stop there. He followed up with another poll, Tweeting: "Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine." Supporters of Ukraine fired back— Lithuania's President tweeted in response."Dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them legal owner of the car or of the wheels."But Musk said he didn't care if his proposal was unpopular, arguing that he did care "that millions of people may die needlessly for an essentially identical outcome." The Twitter storm was met by at least one expletive from a Ukrainian official - Ukraine's outspoken outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk - who Tweeted: "Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk."