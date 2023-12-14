Christian Ziegler denies requesting buyout to resign as Florida GOP chair

Multiple GOP sources say allies of embattled Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler have floated the idea of offering him a buyout to resign from his party position amid a sexual assault allegation, but Ziegler denies he asked to be paid to leave.

Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson said a top party leader told him last week that party officials were approached about a buyout. Thompson didn't hear any dollar figures, "only that he was looking for a buyout."

Asked if he requested a buyout to resign, Ziegler texted "nope."

“I don’t know if Christian asked for it... I just know it’s been asked for and it wasn’t met well, it was declined," Thompson said.

Other Florida GOP officials confirmed the buyout discussions – first reported by the Florida Politics website – to the USA TODAY Network-Florida. The buyout figures being floated range from $2 million to one year's worth of Ziegler's $120,000 salary, according to two GOP sources.

"I heard the $2 million dollar figure today ... (from) several people inside the party," a Florida GOP insider said.

Some Florida GOP leaders are reluctant to pay Ziegler to leave, though. Several sources said they don't believe the party will pay him.

“The party should not even be considering paying him," Thompson said.

“I don’t think anybody wants to give Ziegler a dime,” said another GOP source, who asked not to be named.

Ziegler is accused of raping a woman at her Sarasota apartment on Oct. 2. Sarasota police are still investigating the allegations and no charges have been filed. Ziegler says the encounter was consensual and has been defiant amid the push to remove him as party chair.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Attorney General Ashley Moody, state House Speaker Paul Renner and state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo all have called on Ziegler to resign and the party's 40-member executive board is holding a meeting Sunday to discuss removing him.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Christian Ziegler denies seeking money to quit Republican Party post