Christian Ziegler strikes defiant tone in email amid call to resign as Florida GOP chair

Facing sexual assault allegations, Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler struck a defiant tone in a message to party activists Saturday framed as an "update/explanation" of the situation.

Ziegler was accused by a woman he has known for 20 years of sexually assaulting her at her Sarasota apartment. He told detectives the sexual encounter was consensual, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called on the party chair to resign amid the investigation, but the email Ziegler sent to Florida GOP activists Saturday has no indication that he plans to step down.

"We have a country to save and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up," Ziegler wrote.

In the email obtained by USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida, Ziegler says that many people have reached out to support him.

"From congressmen, state elected leaders, prominent social conservatives and county party leaders, I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support that has been sent my way," he wrote.

Ziegler also wrote about his wife, Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler.

The affidavit says there was a planned three-way sexual encounter between the Zieglers and the alleged victim on the day of the alleged assault. When Bridget Ziegler couldn't attend, Christian Ziegler showed up at the alleged victim's apartment alone anyway and that's when the alleged assault occurred.

The alleged victim and Bridget Ziegler both told investigators that all three individuals - both Zieglers and the alleged victim - had a sexual encounter more than a year ago.

"My family is rock solid," Christian Ziegler wrote in the email. "My wife is behind my 150%."

