Christiana Mall evacuated, closed as police confirm shooting Saturday night

Dozens of first responders and law enforcement have responded to the Christiana Mall for a shooting, Delaware State Police confirmed Saturday night.

The mall has been closed and police are advising people to avoid the area. Police said they have set up a reunification area by the north entrance to the mall near the AT&T store.

Police stood outside Christiana Mall for an apparent shooting on April 8, 2023.

Dozens of social media posts also report there was a shooting in the mall, including from people who say they were at the mall when it occurred.

Some have posted videos of them being directed to hide in store backrooms.

One person has been taken away in an ambulance.

Officials kept everyone but first responders from entering the Christiana Mall area after a possible shooting by blocking the ramps on April 8, 2023.

Most first responders were centered on the entrance to the food court, where police seemed to be investigating. Police have taped off a perimeter around the entrances to the Cheesecake Factory and Barnes & Noble.

Police manned the area with long rifles and asked the dozens of onlookers to back up, saying the area hasn't been declared safe. A police helicopter was also flying above the mall as first responder vehicles with lights flashing sat stationed between Target and Nordstrom.

Traffic could be seen building around the mall, as well, as police continued to arrive with lights flashing. Officials blocked the ramps to keep everyone who is not a first responder from entering the mall area.

This is a developing story.

