Christiane Amanpour Announces Final Chemotherapy Session After 'Grueling' Fight

CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour announced Wednesday that her chemotherapy treatments are coming to an end.

The British Iranian journalist, 63, told “Good Morning America” that she would complete her final chemo session on Thursday after 18 weeks of treatments.

In June, Amanpour revealed she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, had undergone successful major surgery to remove it, and would receive several months of chemotherapy for “the very best possible long-term prognosis.”

She said Wednesday that the process had been “grueling, fatiguing, tiring and emotionally wearing as well, not to mention physically, and can be scary.”

Amanpour said she had been fortunate to receive treatment at some of the world’s top cancer specialist centers ― including The Royal Marsden in London, the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York ― and thanked her friends, family, colleagues and bosses for the incredible support that “carried me through.”

She detected the cancer early, she noted, describing how she felt an unusual pain and pursued a diagnosis. In her June announcement, she implored other women to educate themselves on ovarian cancer, get regular screenings and “always listen to your bodies and, of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Ovarian cancer is the 18th-most-common cancer worldwide and eighth-most-common cancer for women. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 21,410 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S. in 2021.

