'Christianity is dying of self-inflicted wounds': Readers react to Tom Woods, Nex Benedict

'Christianity is dying because of self-inflicted wounds'

When I open my Bible I read that God loves me. When I open my newspaper I read some of God’s followers hate me. When I open polls on people identifying as Christians I see the numbers plummeting.

When I read a book on physics, I understand the words but I’m clueless about the concepts it’s explaining. That, I fear, is the problem many Christians have with the Bible. They read the words yet don’t understand the meaning.

To me the words of the Bible tell me to be humble, to be accepting, to be forgiving, to treat others how I want to be treated. To others they see it as permission to demean those who are different. To some God’s word is it's OK to be bigoted and hateful and self-righteous and judgmental.

Christianity isn’t dying because liberals or Democrats or Hollywood or any other group is killing it. Christianity is dying because of self-inflicted wounds. Reports are surfacing of pastors who receive angry comments from congregants when they talk of The Sermon on the Mount, accusing them of preaching liberal talking points. Such a sad, unnecessary destruction of a religion from within.

― Carl Owen III, Moore

Editorial on Sen. Tom Woods not strong enough

I totally agree with the editorial (on Sen. Tom Woods) and can fully state that it is not strong enough!! These so-called moral people at the Legislature have turned me into a Democratic party supporter with their return to the Dark Ages. Suppress everything, according to these people. Good Grief! Embarrassment for sure!!

— Suzanne Rogers, Edmond

Sen. Woods comments unacceptable for a state senator

Sen. Tom Woods recent attack on Oklahoma's LGBTQ+ community is not just an attack on them, it is an attack on the teaching of Jesus Christ and Christianity. To make such a blatant, public display of heresy by attacking Christianity and law abiding Oklahoma citizens by a state senator is unacceptable.

1. Jesus Christ himself said -O- about the LGBTQ+ community.

2. Jesus Christ was a Jewish preacher who never spoke against his Jewish faith. The Jewish faith recognizes 6 different genders with no prejudice whatsoever. Obviously, so did Jesus Christ.

3. Jesus Christ taught inclusivity, never leaving anyone out or discriminated against.

4. God loved the "world" (John 3:16). The "world" obviously includes all groups. God does not show partiality or favoritism (Deuteronomy 11:17, Acts 10:34, Romans 2:11, Ephesians 6:9) because, all human beings are equally created in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:26-27).

Sen. Woods can espouse all the twisted religious beliefs he wants (he seems to prefer Satan's three hounds: Fear, Hate and Hypocrisy). But, it is completely inappropriate and unacceptable as a state senator to engage in a dual attack on the teachings of Jesus Christ/Christianity and on law abiding Oklahoma citizens. Sen. Woods resonates Evangelical Christian Nationalism which is not a religion at all but a political movement wrapped in the flag and carrying a crucifix. Their goal is political power and turning the U.S. into a fascist, Theocratic state.

— Rev. John E. Karlin Ph.D. (Retired), Oklahoma City

'People across this country must be wondering about Oklahoma'

Oklahoma state Sen. Tom Woods called LGBT+ people “filth” several times during a panel discussion. He also said that “Oklahoma is a Christian” state. I assume he considers himself a Christian. My Bible says that we are all brothers and sisters created in God’s image. How can a Christian refer to any group of people in this manner without including God in that group? One state senator refers to people as “filth” while two other senators sit silently with no comment. People across this country must be wondering about Oklahoma.

― Delores Jackson, Oklahoma City

Nex Benedict's death highlights pressing concerns in the country

The tragic death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager, highlights a pressing concern within the state of Oklahoma and our country as a whole. It prompts us to reflect deeply on the societal impact of our legislative actions. The enactment of SB 613 and SB 615, under the current administration of Gov. Stitt, has unfortunately fostered an atmosphere where the well-being and dignity of our most vulnerable youth are compromised by prevailing sentiments of fear and exclusion.

This critical juncture calls for an acknowledgment of the profound role leadership plays in molding our community values. The decisions made, ostensibly in defense of certain principles, have regrettably put the lives of many at risk. The untimely loss of Nex, though unintended, serves as a poignant reminder of the weight of responsibility borne by those in power.

Now is the moment to shift our focus towards empathy and safeguarding the rights of all youth, including transgender and non-binary individuals, who deserve nothing less than our full support and acceptance. I implore our leaders to reassess our legislative course and cultivate an environment marked by compassion rather than division. We have an opportunity to enact laws that protect every child, creating a legacy of inclusivity that rejects the shadows of intolerance.

In honoring Nex's memory, let us commit to legislative decisions that uphold the intrinsic worth of every American. Together, we can forge a path that cherishes the diversity of our community, actively rejects discrimination, and ensures a safer future for all.

— Tatian Greenleaf, Novato, California

Retired pastor, 92, appalled by skewed understanding of Christianity

I have more than a little trouble with Oklahoma attitudes and beliefs! Ought have, as a lifelong (92 years and counting) Christian of the Lutheran persuasion. And why this sudden outburst? Why now? Because of the front page of The Oklahoman this morning (Feb. 27). Note the three blazing headlines of the page:

“’Filth’ comments find some support”

“TOXIC ATMOSPHERE? Oklahoma senator’s comments are the latest in state’s ani-LBGTQ+ rhetoric.”

“OKCFPS Superintendent McDaniel resigns unexpectedly after 6 years.” (Conflict with one board member cited as cause in earlier reporting.)

The old expression “Read it and weep!” comes to mind. And does it all serve to give glorious expression to our oft-cited Oklahoma Standard?

We moved to Oklahoma five years ago. I never cease to be overwhelmed by the beauty of the state and fascinated by the interweaving of some of our diverse communities. But I am also almost constantly appalled and repulsed by what appear to be dominant Oklahoma understandings and attitudes as expressed in the paper’s front page headlines. By this scandalously skewed understanding of our Christian faith. This view fueled by our being in lockstep with the marching orders of one of our party’s extreme political wings. All of which, of course, is what fueled today’s headlines.

Is this really who we are? Is this the best we can be? Want to be? Aspire to be? If so, Lord, since I have little strength left to keep swimming upstream seeking redemptive change ― take me home!

— Rev. (retired) Jay W. Spoonheim, Edmond

